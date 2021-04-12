Justin Timberlake 'pushed' for Janet Jackson's Super Bowl 'wardrobe malfunction'

Janet Jackson's former stylist claims Justin Timberlake "insisted on" outdoing Britney Spears with his and Janet's joint Super Bowl performance.

Janet Jackson's former stylist debunked claims that Janet Jackson had a 'wardrobe malfunction; at the Super Bowl in 2004. Infact, he claimed Justin Timberlake 'pushed' for the mishap to happen.

The "SexyBack" singer reportedly wanted to 'outdo' his former girlfriend Britney Spears with his joint performance with Janet Jackson.

Janet Jackson's former stylist, Wayne Scot Lucas, who prepared Janet's outfit for the performance at the time, has now spoken out.

Wayne told Page Six that Justin 'wanted a reveal' after Britney Spears, Madonna and Christina Aguilera shared a kiss at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2003, which went viral.

Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake perform during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXVII in 2004. Picture: Getty

Justin "insisted on doing something bigger than their performance. He wanted a reveal," said Wayne.

The stylist went on to claim the 'original concept' for Janet's look at the Super Bowl was for her to wear a pearl G-string, inspired by Kim Cattrall in Sex and the City.

Wayne told the publication: "Janet was going to be in a Rocha dress, and [Justin] was going to step on the back of her dress to reveal her butt in this pearl G-string."

"But the outfit changed a couple of days before, and you saw the magic."

However, he did claim that Justin "famously labeled the incident a 'wardrobe malfunction'" after it had happened, which wasn't true in his eyes.

Justin Timberlake stands onstage in front of a video of himself and Janet Jackson from Super Bowl XXXVIII onstage at the 2008 ESPY Awards. Picture: Getty

Wayne continued:: "I wouldn't call it a wardrobe ‘malfunction’ in a million years. It was the most functioning wardrobe in history. As a stylist, it did what it was intended to do."

Justin recently apologised to Janet and his ex-girlfriend Britney after receiving backlash for the way he treated Britney after they had split in 2002.

The "Cry Me A River" artists apology encouraged Wayne to speak out about the Super Bowl moment and he claims Justin and Janet 'made their peace a long time ago'.