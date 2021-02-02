QUIZ: Is It an Usher or Justin Timberlake lyric?

2 February 2021, 16:49 | Updated: 2 February 2021, 17:19

QUIZ: Is It an Usher or Justin Timberlake lyric?
QUIZ: Is It an Usher or Justin Timberlake lyric? Picture: Getty

How well do you know Usher and Justin Timberlake's music? Let's find out...

Usher and Justin Timberlake are two legendary pop artists, who's careers peaked around the same time. The pair both rose to fame at a young age, dominating the charts with their banging records.

Usher & Justin Timberlake fans debate over hypothetical Verzuz battle

If you turned on your TV in the early 2000's, you were definitely guaranteed to see both of their music videos in the chart shows.

More than a decade later, Usher and Justin Timberlake are still making some of the hottest chunes.

Recently, it was revealed that Drake wanted to see Usher and Justin Timberlake face off in a hit-for-hit battle on VERZUZ.

This lead many fans to think about how it would go down, sparking hypothetical debates on social media.

Although the VERZUZ battle hasn't been confirmed, many fans suspected that it will happen in the near future. To get you prepared, we've got the perfect quiz for you!

How well do you know Usher and Justin Timberlake's music? Let's find out... Good luck and be sure to let us know your results @CapitalXTRA

