Usher & Justin Timberlake fans debate over hypothetical Verzuz battle

Fans are debating who would win in a song-for-song battle - Usher or Justin Timberlake?

Ever since the popular Verzuz series began, Usher's name has been pulled into the conversation as fans beg him to take part in a song-for-song battle.

But the question is, with whom? So far, Chris Brown has been named by many as a worthy opponent against the Confessions hitmaker, as has R&B chart-topper Ne-Yo.

And now, after last night's epic showdown between Ashanti and Keyshia Cole, another name has been brought into the mix as a potential candidate for Usher's hypothetical battle - Justin Timberlake.

Some fans think Usher would easily win against Justin Timberlake. Picture: Getty

Others see Justin Timberlake as a worthy opponent. Picture: Getty

The pop-turned-R&B crooner dominated the charts in the noughties with era-defining jaunts like 'Cry Me A River', 'Señorita', 'SexyBack' and 'My Love', to name a few.

Fans of both artists have been debating who would win in a face-off between Usher and Timberlake, and it looks like some people are pretty torn.

"Every time y’all bring up Usher vs. Justin Timberlake, y’all act like one is washing the other. It’ll be a battle all the way to the end. Don’t act like Justin Timberlake catalogue ain’t crazy," wrote one user.

"The only person who can battle Usher is Justin Timberlake," wrote one, with another adding, "If they do an Usher verzuz Justin Timberlake I won’t have a voice the next day. My favorite 2 male singers all time."

"Usher is not winning a verzuz battle against JT easily. Once Usher started his pop shit it was misses from that point on," argued another.

Every time y’all bring up Usher vs. Justin Timberlake, y’all act like one is washing the other. It’ll be a battle all the way to the end. Don’t act like Justin Timberlake catalogue ain’t crazy. — A.T. The Ambassador | Greenliight 🟢 (@OhThatsAT) January 22, 2021

Usher plays “Yeah!”



Justin Timberlake comes back with “SexyBack”.



Usher reaches for “Confessions”.



JT pulls out “What Goes Around...”



Usher reveals “Let It Burn”.



JT brings out “Cry Me A River”.



JT has the catalog to go hit for hit with Usher. It’s facts. — Rebel Scum (@AyoVick919) January 22, 2021

The only person who can battle Usher is Justin Timberlake. — That Auntie™️ (@MeechieTaughtMe) January 22, 2021

Usher is not winning a verzuz battle against JT easily. Once Usher started his pop shit it was misses from that point on. — Kaylah J. 🌹 (@gaugedearsh4wty) January 22, 2021

Others weren't convinced, however, and stood firmly in their belief that Usher would take the crown against Timberlake.

"Justin Timberlake is not clearing usher in a verzuz. Sorry," wrote one. "If you think Justin Timberlake beats usher block me right now because you are delusional," added another.

One wrote, "usher is obviously clearing justin timberlake. can’t believe there’s even a conversation about that."

"I still vibe out to the 20/20 experience and a few other Justin Timberlake records. However, let’s be clear, he is not on Usher’s level AT ALL," said another.

Justin Timberlake is not clearing usher in a verzuz. Sorry. pic.twitter.com/1L8R2GKnqn — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@itskeyon) January 22, 2021

usher is obviously clearing justin timberlake. can’t believe there’s even a conversation about that — dash (they/them) (@thedigitaldash_) January 22, 2021

If you think Justin Timberlake beats usher block me right now because you are delusional — kiyomi (@jkiyomi) January 22, 2021

I still vibe out to the 20/20 experience and a few other Justin Timberlake records. However, let’s be clear, he is not on Usher’s level AT ALL. — Miss Lynn❤️ (@CandidlyLynn) January 22, 2021

Usher dropped “You Make Me Wanna...” while Justin Timberlake was still rocking fried ramen on his head — 🍐 (@telushk) January 22, 2021

Neither Usher not Justin have commented on the potential battle, so for now, it's up to the fans to battle it out between themselves on who they think would win.

Who do you think could come out victorious in a Verzuz battle? Usher or JT?