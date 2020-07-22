QUIZ: Only a true Usher fan can finish all of these lyrics

22 July 2020, 17:05

Can you finish all of these Usher lyrics?
Can you finish all of these Usher lyrics? Picture: Getty

Are you Usher's biggest fan? Do you know all of the lyrics to 'Burn' and 'My Boo'?

Think you're an Usher stan? Well, if Confessions and 8701 are some of your favourite albums of all time, we're expecting pretty big things from you.

We've gathered some lyrics from Usher's biggest songs and left you to fill in the blanks, so it's time to test your knowledge on the tunes by one of R&B's biggest stars.

Take the quiz below and let us know how you did...

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Usher News

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Kim Kardashian breaks silence following Kanye West 'divorce' claims

Kim Kardashian breaks silence following Kanye West 'divorce' claims

Kanye West

George Floyd memorial attacked with racist graffiti

George Floyd memorial attacked with racist graffiti in Manchester
J. Cole reveals he has two sons during candid personal essay

J. Cole reveals he has two sons in surprise confession

J Cole

Kelly Rowland spoke about comparing herself to Beyonce during her time in Destiny's Child.

Kelly Rowland reveals she would "torture herself" over Beyoncé comparisons

Beyonce

Trending

Kanye West hailed Kris Jenner a "white suprematist" in a since-deleted tweet.

Kanye West calls Kris Jenner a "white supremacist" in shock deleted tweet

Kanye West

Kanye West is "trying to divorce" Kim Kardashian for meeting Meek Mill

Kanye West is "trying to divorce" Kim Kardashian for meeting Meek Mill

Kanye West

Drake has reportedly got his sights set on Maya Jama.

Drake 'looking for romance' with Maya Jama after name-dropping her in song

Drake

Kylie Jenner 'look-a-like' says she gets asked if she's Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner fan spent £4.8k on 'Kylie Cosmetics' to look like her
Drake fans spot alleged Pusha T diss in new freestyle

Drake fans spot alleged Pusha T diss in new Headie One song

Drake