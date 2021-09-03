Does Nicki Minaj Feature On Drake's 'Papi's Home' On 'Certified Lover Boy'?

Fans are wondering whether Nicki Minaj made an appearance on Drake's newly released 'Certified Lover Boy'.

Drake has finally delivered fans his long-awaited album 'Certified Lover Boy' after over a year of teasing and delays.

The project features many stars, from Jay Z to Travis Scott - and even provides two iconic tracks with Future.

However, fans are wondering whether Nicki Minaj features on the rap legends album.

Nick and Drake were previously spotted together in the studio, which got fans wondering whether the pair were going to deliver a collaboration track on CLB.

Whilst Nicki's name didn't appear on the track-list, fans spotted her voice on track "Papi's home".

The star didn't deliver a verse, however Minaj was sampled on the song.

The pair were previously spotted in the studio together. Picture: instagram

The 'Good Form' rapper can be heard on the tracks interlude saying:

"You know how I'm rocking now

YM forever

Big owl, big birds forever

Don't make me go get your mama to talk to you

'Cause if he gotta get your m*therf**kin' mama to talk to you

You know what I'm sayin', I'ma bring that m*therf**kin' big switch out

At this point, I'ma start collectin' child support the opposite way

You gotta pay me to keep my m*therf**kin' son, ha-ha-ha-ha"

Nicki was sampled on 'Papi's home'. Picture: Getty

Some fans were happy to see the pair join together, however wished Nicki had showed off her rap ability.

One fan tweeted: "I know drake & Nicki ain’t take all these pictures in the studio, for her not to be on the album."

However another fan believes that the studio link-up may mean fans can expect a Drake x Nicki collaboration on Nick Minaj's next album.

I know drake & Nicki ain’t take all these pictures in the studio, for her not to be on the album. — 🧸 (@Moochieeeeee) September 3, 2021

No Nicki feature on CLB which means those Drake/Nicki studio sesh’ must’ve been for her album 👀 — Kat Fisher (@kitkatfisher) September 3, 2021

Nicki leaving Drake’s studio after she stated facts : pic.twitter.com/AQgc7TZKy4 — povsin (@soularepower) September 3, 2021

Nicki Minaj and Drake have previously collaborated previously on hit songs such as 'Moment 4 Life' and 'Up all night'.