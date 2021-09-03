Does Nicki Minaj Feature On Drake's 'Papi's Home' On 'Certified Lover Boy'?

3 September 2021, 11:08

Fans are wondering whether Nicki Minaj made an appearance on Drake's newly released 'Certified Lover Boy'.

Drake has finally delivered fans his long-awaited album 'Certified Lover Boy' after over a year of teasing and delays.

The project features many stars, from Jay Z to Travis Scott - and even provides two iconic tracks with Future.

Drake new album 2021 'Certified Lover Boy': release date, songs, tracklist, features & more

However, fans are wondering whether Nicki Minaj features on the rap legends album.

Nick and Drake were previously spotted together in the studio, which got fans wondering whether the pair were going to deliver a collaboration track on CLB.

Whilst Nicki's name didn't appear on the track-list, fans spotted her voice on track "Papi's home".

The star didn't deliver a verse, however Minaj was sampled on the song.

The pair were previously spotted in the studio together
The pair were previously spotted in the studio together. Picture: instagram

The 'Good Form' rapper can be heard on the tracks interlude saying:

"You know how I'm rocking now
YM forever
Big owl, big birds forever
Don't make me go get your mama to talk to you
'Cause if he gotta get your m*therf**kin' mama to talk to you
You know what I'm sayin', I'ma bring that m*therf**kin' big switch out
At this point, I'ma start collectin' child support the opposite way
You gotta pay me to keep my m*therf**kin' son, ha-ha-ha-ha"

Nicki was sampled on 'Papi's home'.
Nicki was sampled on 'Papi's home'. Picture: Getty

Some fans were happy to see the pair join together, however wished Nicki had showed off her rap ability.

One fan tweeted: "I know drake & Nicki ain’t take all these pictures in the studio, for her not to be on the album."

However another fan believes that the studio link-up may mean fans can expect a Drake x Nicki collaboration on Nick Minaj's next album.

Nicki Minaj and Drake have previously collaborated previously on hit songs such as 'Moment 4 Life' and 'Up all night'.

