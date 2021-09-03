Drake 'You Only Live Twice' ft. Lil Wayne & Rick Ross lyrics meaning explained
3 September 2021, 11:06
Here's a breakdown of the lyrics to Drake's track 'You Only Live Twice' - featuring Lil Wayne and Rick Ross.
Drake has released his long awaited album 'Certified Lover Boy'.
The project is star studded - with track 'You Only Live Twice' starring both Lil Wayne and Rick Ross.
Here's a look at the lyrics from the hit track.
Patti LaBelle, who knew that we would sell pies? - Rick Ross references musical legend 'Patti LaBelle, who also has a sweet potato pie line stocked in Walmart in the USA.
Catalog is immaculate. Still runnin' the game, don't ask me about the practice - Drake brags about his music catalogue, for which he has won many awards, including multiple Grammy's. Drake claims that he runs the music game
Not sure if you know but I'm actually Michael Jackson. The man I see in the mirror is actually goin' platinum - Drake compares his musical success to that of Michael Jackson's. He then references the icons hit song 'Man in the Mirror'.
I had to f*ck a lot of girls to get a kid like this - Drake refers to his son Adonis, whom he shares with Sophie Brussaux, who previously starred in music videos and is now a successful artist. Drake has previously made it known that his son was not planned.
I got sentenced, took some time and it was easier than simple - Lil Wayne refers to the fact he was previously given a weapons charge and was sentenced to eight months in prison
Here are the full lyrics for Drake 'You Only Live Twice' - featuring Lil Wayne and Rick Ross:
[Intro]
M-M—, M-M—
[Verse 1: Rick Ross]
No, I'm never gangbangin' in my blue Chucks
Money callin' so I threw the deuce up
Yeah, they plottin' on me but they gotta do somethin'
Told my dawg two-somethin' just to shoot somethin' (M-M—)
Left them n*ggas stressed out on the train tracks
Rather you than me, here come that payback
Got 'em lookin' for that paper that they can't tax
Yayo so clean, I told 'em call it, "Ajax"
Hialeah celebrated when Fidel died
Patti LaBelle, who knew that we would sell pies?
Standin' on your own is when you realize
When all the lights go out, that's when you see the real guys
Back to the real n*ggas glowin' in the dark (M-M—)
Never perfect but you know a n*gga hard
A rich n*gga that'll pull up to the park
Get on one knee and tell the kids that they are stars
Bullet wounds don't be covered by ObamaCare
Your funeral was way too soon, that's if your mama there
Real n*ggas deserve to live twice (M-M—)
Plastic fork and some fried rice
[Verse 2: Drake]
Yeah, two-point, two for the Rafael Nadal
Don't act like you're happy for me now
Don't act like you wasn't prayin' for catastrophic collapses
Catalog is immaculate
Still runnin' the game, don't ask me about the practice
Ho, you go on vacation, don't ask me about relaxin'
Not sure if you know but I'm actually Michael Jackson
The man I see in the mirror is actually goin' platinum
Unthinkable when I think of the way these n*ggas been actin'
Yeah, I never did you nothin' and you play like we family, huh?
Next thing, you wanna shoot me down, it can't be love
Not sure where you was tryna send it, it can't be up
That day you sounded like a b*tch, you fancy, huh?
Damn, how can I forgive like this?
I gotta dead a lot of sh*t just to live like this
I had to f*ck a lot of girls to get a kid like this
I had to get a lot of cribs to get a crib like this, n*gga
That's why I'm movin' all elusive
These boys on they last resort and it's givin' all us inclusive
Been spazzin' since CB was chunkin' up the deuces, n*gga
Your sh*t was boo-boo, excuses, excuses, n*gga
[Verse 3: Lil Wayne]
Brrrt, may I speak to p*ssy n*ggas?
I just call it like I see it, I ain't even lookin', n*gga
I just walk it like I speak and I ain't speakin' to them n*ggas
I ain't starvin', I'm just greedy, all I eat is p*ssy, n*gga
Don't wan' see these p*ssy n*ggas
Y'all can't see me, p*ssy n*ggas
You keep talkin' like you eatin', I'ma feed you bullets, n*gga
I might even cook a n*gga, all my weed is cookies, n*gga
Shove a 8-ball up her p*ssy like a fetus for me, n*gga
I got b**ches doin' lines, I'm Adidas to 'em, n*gga
I got sentenced, took some time and it was easier than simple
I'm so difficult to fathom like a fever in the winter
I got women in the Phantom with they cleavage out the window
Long hair, lot of tats and I smell like the pack
Money trail right on track
With that big body Maybach like it's a little Pontiac
All my chains look like snakes, that's some real diamondbacks
Pull my hammer out her p*ssy, pull her nails out my back
I don't chill, I react
On the scale, my pockets fat
And to this whale, you like a ant
I'ma dog, if you a dog, then pull your tail up out your ass
And on this Codeine, I'm a turtle, it done shell-shocked my ass
I'm the hottest on the cellblock, I promise
I can fly to check my mailbox, invoices soundin' like Jill Scott
Pill popped, house in Hidden Hills on the hilltop
Her ears popped, she lick my lollipop and my teardrops, Tunechi