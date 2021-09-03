Drake 'You Only Live Twice' ft. Lil Wayne & Rick Ross lyrics meaning explained

3 September 2021, 11:06

The trio linked up for an iconic track
The trio linked up for an iconic track. Picture: Getty

Here's a breakdown of the lyrics to Drake's track 'You Only Live Twice' - featuring Lil Wayne and Rick Ross.

Drake has released his long awaited album 'Certified Lover Boy'.

The project is star studded - with track 'You Only Live Twice' starring both Lil Wayne and Rick Ross.

Here's a look at the lyrics from the hit track.

Patti LaBelle, who knew that we would sell pies? - Rick Ross references musical legend 'Patti LaBelle, who also has a sweet potato pie line stocked in Walmart in the USA.

Catalog is immaculate. Still runnin' the game, don't ask me about the practice - Drake brags about his music catalogue, for which he has won many awards, including multiple Grammy's. Drake claims that he runs the music game

Not sure if you know but I'm actually Michael Jackson. The man I see in the mirror is actually goin' platinum - Drake compares his musical success to that of Michael Jackson's. He then references the icons hit song 'Man in the Mirror'.

I had to f*ck a lot of girls to get a kid like this - Drake refers to his son Adonis, whom he shares with Sophie Brussaux, who previously starred in music videos and is now a successful artist. Drake has previously made it known that his son was not planned.

I got sentenced, took some time and it was easier than simple - Lil Wayne refers to the fact he was previously given a weapons charge and was sentenced to eight months in prison

  1. Here are the full lyrics for Drake 'You Only Live Twice' - featuring Lil Wayne and Rick Ross:

    [Intro]
    M-M—, M-M—

    [Verse 1: Rick Ross]
    No, I'm never gangbangin' in my blue Chucks
    Money callin' so I threw the deuce up
    Yeah, they plottin' on me but they gotta do somethin'
    Told my dawg two-somethin' just to shoot somethin' (M-M—)
    Left them n*ggas stressed out on the train tracks
    Rather you than me, here come that payback
    Got 'em lookin' for that paper that they can't tax
    Yayo so clean, I told 'em call it, "Ajax"
    Hialeah celebrated when Fidel died
    Patti LaBelle, who knew that we would sell pies?
    Standin' on your own is when you realize
    When all the lights go out, that's when you see the real guys
    Back to the real n*ggas glowin' in the dark (M-M—)
    Never perfect but you know a n*gga hard
    A rich n*gga that'll pull up to the park
    Get on one knee and tell the kids that they are stars
    Bullet wounds don't be covered by ObamaCare
    Your funeral was way too soon, that's if your mama there
    Real n*ggas deserve to live twice (M-M—)
    Plastic fork and some fried rice

    [Verse 2: Drake]
    Yeah, two-point, two for the Rafael Nadal
    Don't act like you're happy for me now
    Don't act like you wasn't prayin' for catastrophic collapses
    Catalog is immaculate
    Still runnin' the game, don't ask me about the practice
    Ho, you go on vacation, don't ask me about relaxin'
    Not sure if you know but I'm actually Michael Jackson
    The man I see in the mirror is actually goin' platinum
    Unthinkable when I think of the way these n*ggas been actin'
    Yeah, I never did you nothin' and you play like we family, huh?
    Next thing, you wanna shoot me down, it can't be love
    Not sure where you was tryna send it, it can't be up
    That day you sounded like a b*tch, you fancy, huh?
    Damn, how can I forgive like this?
    I gotta dead a lot of sh*t just to live like this
    I had to f*ck a lot of girls to get a kid like this
    I had to get a lot of cribs to get a crib like this, n*gga
    That's why I'm movin' all elusive
    These boys on they last resort and it's givin' all us inclusive
    Been spazzin' since CB was chunkin' up the deuces, n*gga
    Your sh*t was boo-boo, excuses, excuses, n*gga

    [Verse 3: Lil Wayne]
    Brrrt, may I speak to p*ssy n*ggas?
    I just call it like I see it, I ain't even lookin', n*gga
    I just walk it like I speak and I ain't speakin' to them n*ggas
    I ain't starvin', I'm just greedy, all I eat is p*ssy, n*gga
    Don't wan' see these p*ssy n*ggas
    Y'all can't see me, p*ssy n*ggas
    You keep talkin' like you eatin', I'ma feed you bullets, n*gga
    I might even cook a n*gga, all my weed is cookies, n*gga
    Shove a 8-ball up her p*ssy like a fetus for me, n*gga
    I got b**ches doin' lines, I'm Adidas to 'em, n*gga
    I got sentenced, took some time and it was easier than simple
    I'm so difficult to fathom like a fever in the winter
    I got women in the Phantom with they cleavage out the window
    Long hair, lot of tats and I smell like the pack
    Money trail right on track
    With that big body Maybach like it's a little Pontiac
    All my chains look like snakes, that's some real diamondbacks
    Pull my hammer out her p*ssy, pull her nails out my back
    I don't chill, I react
    On the scale, my pockets fat
    And to this whale, you like a ant
    I'ma dog, if you a dog, then pull your tail up out your ass
    And on this Codeine, I'm a turtle, it done shell-shocked my ass
    I'm the hottest on the cellblock, I promise
    I can fly to check my mailbox, invoices soundin' like Jill Scott
    Pill popped, house in Hidden Hills on the hilltop
    Her ears popped, she lick my lollipop and my teardrops, Tunechi

