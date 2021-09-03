Drake 'You Only Live Twice' ft. Lil Wayne & Rick Ross lyrics meaning explained

Here are the full lyrics for Drake 'You Only Live Twice' - featuring Lil Wayne and Rick Ross:

[Intro]

M-M—, M-M—

[Verse 1: Rick Ross]

No, I'm never gangbangin' in my blue Chucks

Money callin' so I threw the deuce up

Yeah, they plottin' on me but they gotta do somethin'

Told my dawg two-somethin' just to shoot somethin' (M-M—)

Left them n*ggas stressed out on the train tracks

Rather you than me, here come that payback

Got 'em lookin' for that paper that they can't tax

Yayo so clean, I told 'em call it, "Ajax"

Hialeah celebrated when Fidel died

Patti LaBelle, who knew that we would sell pies?

Standin' on your own is when you realize

When all the lights go out, that's when you see the real guys

Back to the real n*ggas glowin' in the dark (M-M—)

Never perfect but you know a n*gga hard

A rich n*gga that'll pull up to the park

Get on one knee and tell the kids that they are stars

Bullet wounds don't be covered by ObamaCare

Your funeral was way too soon, that's if your mama there

Real n*ggas deserve to live twice (M-M—)

Plastic fork and some fried rice

[Verse 2: Drake]

Yeah, two-point, two for the Rafael Nadal

Don't act like you're happy for me now

Don't act like you wasn't prayin' for catastrophic collapses

Catalog is immaculate

Still runnin' the game, don't ask me about the practice

Ho, you go on vacation, don't ask me about relaxin'

Not sure if you know but I'm actually Michael Jackson

The man I see in the mirror is actually goin' platinum

Unthinkable when I think of the way these n*ggas been actin'

Yeah, I never did you nothin' and you play like we family, huh?

Next thing, you wanna shoot me down, it can't be love

Not sure where you was tryna send it, it can't be up

That day you sounded like a b*tch, you fancy, huh?

Damn, how can I forgive like this?

I gotta dead a lot of sh*t just to live like this

I had to f*ck a lot of girls to get a kid like this

I had to get a lot of cribs to get a crib like this, n*gga

That's why I'm movin' all elusive

These boys on they last resort and it's givin' all us inclusive

Been spazzin' since CB was chunkin' up the deuces, n*gga

Your sh*t was boo-boo, excuses, excuses, n*gga

[Verse 3: Lil Wayne]

Brrrt, may I speak to p*ssy n*ggas?

I just call it like I see it, I ain't even lookin', n*gga

I just walk it like I speak and I ain't speakin' to them n*ggas

I ain't starvin', I'm just greedy, all I eat is p*ssy, n*gga

Don't wan' see these p*ssy n*ggas

Y'all can't see me, p*ssy n*ggas

You keep talkin' like you eatin', I'ma feed you bullets, n*gga

I might even cook a n*gga, all my weed is cookies, n*gga

Shove a 8-ball up her p*ssy like a fetus for me, n*gga

I got b**ches doin' lines, I'm Adidas to 'em, n*gga

I got sentenced, took some time and it was easier than simple

I'm so difficult to fathom like a fever in the winter

I got women in the Phantom with they cleavage out the window

Long hair, lot of tats and I smell like the pack

Money trail right on track

With that big body Maybach like it's a little Pontiac

All my chains look like snakes, that's some real diamondbacks

Pull my hammer out her p*ssy, pull her nails out my back

I don't chill, I react

On the scale, my pockets fat

And to this whale, you like a ant

I'ma dog, if you a dog, then pull your tail up out your ass

And on this Codeine, I'm a turtle, it done shell-shocked my ass

I'm the hottest on the cellblock, I promise

I can fly to check my mailbox, invoices soundin' like Jill Scott

Pill popped, house in Hidden Hills on the hilltop

Her ears popped, she lick my lollipop and my teardrops, Tunechi