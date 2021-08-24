What happens at the Met Gala? The 2021 event explained

24 August 2021, 16:37 | Updated: 24 August 2021, 17:26

What happens at the Met Gala?
What happens at the Met Gala? Picture: Getty

So, what actually happens inside the Met Gala? Here's what we know about fashion's big night out.

The Met Gala 2021 is just around the corner, and fans of style and celebrity culture alike are preparing for one of the hottest nights on the fashion calendar.

Met Gala 2021 seating chart: who's sitting at which table?

Taking place this year on Monday 13th September, the Met Gala sees the biggest stars from the worlds of entertainment and design gather at New York City's Metropolitan Museum Of Art for an opulent evening benefitting the Costume Institute.

Every year, fans of the annual event watch as photographs of their favourite celebrities walking the red carpet flood social media. But, once the A-listers are inside the event, the public are kept relatively in the dark.

What actually happens inside the Met Gala?
What actually happens inside the Met Gala? Picture: Getty

Sharing images from inside the Met Gala is prohibited (although that hasn't stopped the likes of Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian from breaking the rules in the past), as Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour reportedly doesn't like people using social media during the event.

So, what really happens after the attendees have walked up the staircase?

Who is going to the Met Gala 2021? Guest list, location, date, theme & more

"The 'behind the scenes' is always really fun at the Met," former Vogue staffer, Christine, told Bustle, "A tremendous amount of work goes into the production and execution of the event and the night always seemed to go smoothly, impressive, to say the least.

Sharing photos from inside the event is prohibited, but that hasn't stopped Kylie Jenner and other stars from taking snaps in the past.
Sharing photos from inside the event is prohibited, but that hasn't stopped Kylie Jenner and other stars from taking snaps in the past. Picture: Instagram

"The decor is mouth dropping, the high energy is palpable and the performances always have every guest up from their tables and dancing!"

After the red carpet, guests are seated for dinner and drinks before watching live performances from some of the world's top musicians. The Weeknd, Katy Perry, Madonna and Cher are among past performers.

So, basically, after strutting their stuff for the paparazzi, guests are treated to some slap-up food, decadent drinks, a live show and a pretty fun party with all of their celeb mates.

Jealous? Us? Absolutely.

