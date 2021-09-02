Kanye West fans thinks he's hinting at Kim Kardashian cheating in new song lyrics

Fans are speculating that Kanye West has hinted at Kim Kardashian cheating on him in a song off his new album 'DONDA'.

Kanye West fans have read into the lyrics of a song off his new album 'DONDA' and believe that the rapper may have hinted at Kim Kardashian cheating on him.

Fans began speculating that some lyrics on 'Ye's track 'Lord I Need You' have subliminal messages to do with Kanye and Kim's marriage break down.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February. Picture: Getty

Twitter users took to the platform to discuss the lyrics, questioning whether he is hinting at infidelity being apart of their relationship issues.

On the track, Ye' raps: ""When you said give me a ring, you really meant a ring, huh? Turned out to be more than just a fling, huh?," starts off Kanye before uttering the line in question.

"Three hours to get back from Palm Springs, huh? Who you know spend an hour in Walgreens, huh?"

Kim Kardashian shows up in a wedding dress at the end of Kanye West’s DONDA listening event.👀👰‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/sCl2VRv66e — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTiesMedia) August 27, 2021

Fans automatically thought Kanye may be hinting at Kim lying about where she was, claiming she was at Walgreens, but was elsewhere.

One fan wrote: "Does Kanye really think Kim cheated because she spent an hour at Walgreens??".

Another fan added: "Not Kanye thinking Kim cheated cuz she spent an hour in Walgreens".

See other fan reactions below.

When Kanye wrote “ who you know spends an hour at Walgreens” Me, alone without children. Kim just needed a minute without chaos. ￼@KimKardashian — AnneMarie Rocha (@rocha_annemarie) September 1, 2021

So apparently Kim & Kanye argue about her disappearing to Walgreens! 😳 It’s the normal relationship drama for me! 😂 #DONDA #theshaderoom #kimandkanye pic.twitter.com/YJ8wJW1xss — Ponchitta SashaWoo (@ponchyoface) September 1, 2021

Kanye thinking he’s being cheated on but doesn’t realize that an average woman can spend HOURS at Walgreens, not just one hour 😂😂 — REST (@BeezMistress) August 31, 2021

ladies if you spend more than an hour at walgreens pls rise. kim k ive got your back girl — Justina Eodice (@JustinaEodice) September 2, 2021

Kanye, think Kim cheating cause she spent a hour at Walgreens? 😑 nigggaaa 😒 . Women spend hours at any store. Walgreens 🥴 not so much, hardly ever visit Walgreens. But Kim look like the type! Pls stfu — S 👑 (@FR21KYSISTER) September 1, 2021

Lmao.. not Kanye being mad Bec Kim spent a hour in Walgreens 💀 — Ms.Chun Li The Street Fighter (@nikkoluvsu) September 1, 2021

In February, the beauty mogul filed for a divorce from Kanye West and asked for joint legal custody for their four kids.

However, reports have claimed that the pair may be reconciling and mending their marriage issues, as Kim appeared in a white wedding dress at his DONDA listening event.

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA