Kanye West fans thinks he's hinting at Kim Kardashian cheating in new song lyrics

2 September 2021, 13:30

Fans are speculating that Kanye West has hinted at Kim Kardashian cheating on him in a song off his new album 'DONDA'.

Kanye West fans have read into the lyrics of a song off his new album 'DONDA' and believe that the rapper may have hinted at Kim Kardashian cheating on him.

Fans began speculating that some lyrics on 'Ye's track 'Lord I Need You' have subliminal messages to do with Kanye and Kim's marriage break down.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February.
Twitter users took to the platform to discuss the lyrics, questioning whether he is hinting at infidelity being apart of their relationship issues.

On the track, Ye' raps: ""When you said give me a ring, you really meant a ring, huh? Turned out to be more than just a fling, huh?," starts off Kanye before uttering the line in question.

"Three hours to get back from Palm Springs, huh? Who you know spend an hour in Walgreens, huh?"

Fans automatically thought Kanye may be hinting at Kim lying about where she was, claiming she was at Walgreens, but was elsewhere.

One fan wrote: "Does Kanye really think Kim cheated because she spent an hour at Walgreens??".

Another fan added: "Not Kanye thinking Kim cheated cuz she spent an hour in Walgreens".

See other fan reactions below.

In February, the beauty mogul filed for a divorce from Kanye West and asked for joint legal custody for their four kids.

However, reports have claimed that the pair may be reconciling and mending their marriage issues, as Kim appeared in a white wedding dress at his DONDA listening event.

