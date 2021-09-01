Who sings Kanye West - 'Donda chant'? What is it about? Full track meaning explained

Here's a breakdown of Kanye West's 'Donda chant'.

Following much anticipation from fans Kanye West released his 10th studio album 'DONDA'.

The project features 27 tracks, with 52 second 'Donda Chant' being the shortest.

Here's a breakdown of the controversial song.

Who is DONDA?

The album is titled 'DONDA', paying homage to Kanye's late mother - Donda West.

Donda West tragically died in 2007, reportedly due to surgery complications.

It's believed that her pre-existing health condition, coronary artery disease, contributed to her sad passing.

Kanye's mum sadly died in 2007. Picture: Getty

What is 'Donda Chant' about?

The short track features the rappers mothers name said repeatedly in various tempos.

It's is believed that the song is acknowledging and paying respect to Kanye's late mother.

Although the entire project is named after her, this song focuses on nothing other than Donda.

Who sings 'Donda Chant'.

Whilst Donda features many artists this song is absent of Kanye and features Syleena Johnson only.

Johnson is an R&B and soul singer-songwriter, actress and talk show co-host.

Syleena also featured on Kanye's iconic 2004 track "All Falls Down".