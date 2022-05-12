Kim Kardashian reveals Kanye West said her career is 'over' after Marge Simpson 'dress fail'

The reality star claims she has 'panic attacks', admitting she is suffering from a fashion identity crisis since filing for divorce for the rap star

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kim Kardashian has admitted to having 'panic attacks' about finding her fashion identity since filing for divorce from Kanye West on the latest episode of The Kardashians.

Speaking with sister Kourtney, the 41-year-old SKIMS co-founder disclosed that after she went to her first event without being styled by West, he responded by saying that 'her career is over'.

Kim Kardashian speaking to Kourtney about finding her own fashion identity on The Kardashians. Picture: The Kardashians/HULU

Further into the episode, she opens up about how difficult it was for her to pull together her own looks without Kanye's help, admitting that she got so dependant on his viewpoint that she sought his help on everything.

"I got to a point where I would ask him for advice for everything — down to what I wear" she said. "Even now I’m having panic attacks like, what do I wear?".

Not only did she reveal that he 'compared the dress she was wearing to one worn by The Simpsons character Marge Simpson', she admitted that he helped style her for Saturday Night Live.

"In New York — I will say — he styled me for SNL. Then for the Wall Street Journal magazine, I won the innovator award for Skims. And I was like, ‘How do I wear something that hasn’t been prevetted first? Like, it was like psychologically hard'".

Kim Kardashian arrives at SNL afterparty on October 10, 2021 in New York City. Picture: Getty

"Oh, and then he called me afterwards. He told me my career’s over. And then he showed me a picture of Marge Simpson wearing something similar" she continued.

Expressing that she is struggling to move away from Kanye's fashion influence, she admitted she's trying to put outfits together for events herself.

"I think that fashion has always been something that I’ve always been really into, but I’ve never been the creative".

Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Picture: Getty

"I definitely see what I like but I’ve never really been the visionary. Kanye would come in and be like, ‘You should do your hair like this. You should do your makeup like this.’ That’s his love language, it’s clothes".

"And so, I always just trusted in him" she continued. "But, it’s not just about clothes. That was like the last thing we had really in common".

Back in February 2021, she filed for divorce from West after seven years of marriage citing 'irreconcilable differences' stating that she no longer wants to be married to him asking for an immediate termination of her marriage.

The two have four children together – eight-year-old daughter North, six-year-old son Saint, four-year-old daughter Chicago, and two-year-old son Psalm.