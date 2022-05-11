Kim Kardashian accused of 'controlling' behaviour towards Pete Davidson in viral clip

The reality TV star has been labelled as 'controlling' and 'bossy' for her comments on Pete's fashion in a viral clip.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kim Kardashian has been labelled 'controlling' after she told Pete Davidson to remove a hat while shooting behind-the-scenes footage of them prepping for the 2022 Met Gala.

In a viral clip uploaded to the Kardashian Social Instagram page, the 41-year-old reality TV star is seen telling her comedian beau to “take the double hat off".

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson walk the carpet at the 2022 Met Gala, celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion". Picture: Getty

Pete, 28, was seen wearing a purple cap over a navy one with white writing.

The Saturday Night Live star told Kim: “I didn’t know where to put my hat" as he removed the purple topper, with Kim’s team laughing in the background.

Gesturing to an assistant, Kim said: “She’ll hold it, just in case, because if it works and we want to use this somewhere. Just if I want to post any behind-the-scenes.”

“Oh you don’t want me to have a double hat? I appreciate that. Thank you,” Davidson sarcastically replied.

“I’m just looking out for you,” Kim responded, to which Pete replied “No, it’s cool” before handing it over.

"Thank you, man. This hat caused a lot of trouble.” the comedian joked to the assistant.

Fans of the Staten Island native immediately called out the reality star for attempting to control Davidson’s look.

One fan wrote: "I dont get where everybody its saying they look so in love, everytime shes invalidating him".

Another fan commented: "I don’t know if she’s already trying to fix the wardrobe like Kanye did with her just let it be him"

A third fan wrote: "She like him because she can control him" with another adding: "She’s so focused on aesthetic like let him be who he is????".

See more fan reactions below.

Fans comment on viral clip of Kim Kardashian telling Pete Davidson to take off his hat. Picture: Instagram

Fans describe Kim Kardashian as 'controlling' from the viral clip. Picture: Instagram

Fans react to Kim Kardashian telling Pete Davidson to take hi hat off. Picture: Instagram

While many fans did think Kim was being controlling, other fans found the clip sweet and saw it as she was "looking out for him".

For many, the moment was similar to Kardashian’s own experience with ex Kanye West, who famously got her a whole new wardrobe once they began dating.

“I always thought I had really good style — until I met my husband and he told me that I had the worst style,” Kardashian recalled in 2018. “He was really nice about it and cleaned out my whole closet.”

Kim Kardashian went Instagram official with Pete Davidson in March 2022. Picture: Instagram/KimKardashian

The couple were at Ripley’s Believe It Or Not in Orlando when the clip was filmed, where Kardashian tried on the Marilyn Monroe dress she wore to the Met Gala.

At the prestigious event, Kim was escorted by her beau in a tux and shades.