Kim Kardashian called out by fans for ’embarrassing’ Met Gala photoshop fail

The reality TV diva was slammed by fans online for editing out her knees and calves from The Met Gala, with one user saying "I’m embarrassed for her"

Kim Kardashian has been called out online once again for another major photoshop fail after fans of the SKIMS co-founder spotted that her legs appeared to be edited in pics from The Met Gala.

Pictures of the 41-year-old walking up the stairs with her bae Pete Davidson whilst wearing Marilyn Monroe's famous sparkly dress from 1962 shows the shape of her knees being edited inwards.

Fans spot Kim Kardashian's photoshop fail from the Met Gala. Picture: Getty

Fans also pointed out that her calves looked extra meaty, with many questioning why she edited the photos when the original Getty images came out first.

One user wrote: "Her knees??? I actually think they look better in the Getty image! Also dear god that dress does not fit her UGH".

Kim Kardashian attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. Picture: Getty

Another one commented: "I’m embarrassed for her. Her left calf now has muscle and her knee has disappeared".

A third person added: "What was the point of her reshaping her knees? we know what she looked like before... what a weirdo!".

Kim Kardashian attends the the 2022 Met Gala celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. Picture: Getty

The iconic 60-years-old gown that was dubbed as 'the world’s most expensive dress', was sold to Ripley's 'Believe It or Not' museum in Orlando for almost $5 million.

Marilyn Monroe allegedly spent $1,440 for the Jean Louis gown that she wore at Madison Square Garden in New York City when she sang "Happy Birthday, Mr President" to then-President John F. Kennedy on his 45th birthday.

Full Shot of the Historic Happy Birthday President Kennedy Dress Worn By Marilyn Monroe at Ripley's Believe It Or Not on November 07, 2018 in Hollywood, California. Picture: Getty

Matching the dress with a blonde bun and a white fur jacket, Kim told Vogue magazine:

"The idea really came to me after the gala in September last year. I thought to myself, what would I have done for the American theme if it had not been the Balenciaga look? What’s the most American thing you can think of? And that’s Marilyn Monroe".

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. Picture: Getty

"For me the most Marilyn Monroe moment is when she sang ‘Happy Birthday,’ to JFK, it was that look" she added. "Nowadays everyone wears sheer dresses, but back then that was not the case … In a sense, it’s the original naked dress. That’s why it was so shocking".