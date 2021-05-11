DMX posthumous album 'Exodus': Release date, tracklist, songs, features & more
11 May 2021, 13:12
Swizz Beatz executive produced DMX's posthumous new album set to be released later this month.
A new album by the late rapper DMX, who died on Friday (Apr 9), will be released later this month.
DMX passed away last month, aged 50, after being hospitalised subsequent of a heart attack. “Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end,” his family said in a statement.
“He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever.” DMX's family added.
The posthumous album will consist of new material produced by American record producer and close friend to DMX, Swizz Beatz.
The new album tilted 'Exodus' is the first DMX album since his 2012 album Undisputed and will be his eighth overall.
Here's everything we know about 'Exodus' so far.
-
When will DMX's new album be released?
DMX's new posthumous album 'Exodus' is set to be released on Friday (May 28).
The album is named after the rapper’s four-year-old son, Exodus Simmons.
The album will be released via Def Jam.
On Monday (May 10) DMX's estate announced the album on his Instagram page.
A black and white photo of DMX's neck tattoo 'Exodus' was shared, presumably being the cover artwork for the upcoming project.
The post's caption read: "5/28 THE LEGACY CONTINUES.. #EXODUSALBUM".
-
What is the tracklist of DMX's new album?
The trackless for DMX's posthumous album 'Exodus' has not been released as of yet.
This article will be updated accordingly.
-
Who will feature on DMX's new album?
American Producer Swizz Beatz will be producing DMX's posthumous album.
Speaking to Rolling Stone, Beatz said: “My brother X was one of the most pure and rare souls I’ve ever met. He lived his life dedicated to his family and music."
"Most of all, he was generous with his giving and loved his fans beyond measure. This album, X couldn’t wait for his fans all around the world to hear and show just how much he valued each and every single person that has supported him unconditionally.”
The two rappers met when DMX was in his early 20s and Swizz Beatz was 16. The pair collaborated on one of DMX's hottest tracks 'Ruff Ryders’ Anthem'.
Swizz Beatz recently recalled the beginnings of their friendship during an interview with Hot 97: “The relationship with DMX started with me stealing a radio off a bus that he dared me to do."
"We was in Yonkers walking … He was like, ‘You cool, but do you got any heart?’” he told the New York radio station.
DMX's eight-year-old daughter, Sonovah Hillman Jr, is also set to appear on the album.
She also told NBC that she's planning to release her own album soon aswell.