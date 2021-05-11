DMX posthumous album 'Exodus': Release date, tracklist, songs, features & more

Swizz Beatz executive produced DMX's posthumous new album set to be released later this month.

A new album by the late rapper DMX, who died on Friday (Apr 9), will be released later this month.

DMX passed away last month, aged 50, after being hospitalised subsequent of a heart attack. “Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end,” his family said in a statement.

“He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever.” DMX's family added.

DMX passed away on April 9th, subsequent of a heart attack which took place the week prior to his death. Picture: Getty

The posthumous album will consist of new material produced by American record producer and close friend to DMX, Swizz Beatz.

The new album tilted 'Exodus' is the first DMX album since his 2012 album Undisputed and will be his eighth overall.

Here's everything we know about 'Exodus' so far.