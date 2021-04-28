Where did DMX grow up? Early life, childhood, career timeline & more

Where did DMX grow up? What was his early life like?

DMX was born Earl Simmons on December 18, 1970, in Baltimore, Maryland.

He was the son of 19-year-old Arnett Simmons and 18-year-old Joe Barker. Simmons father moved to Philadelphia and was absent from his life.

DMX went attended school in New York. Picture: Getty

He was also known as 'Dark Man X' amongst his people in the School Street Projects of Yonkers, New York.

Simmons attended Yonkers Middle High School as a freshman and was the second-fastest on the track and field varsity team.

Despite his five sisters, DMX was a lonely boy, calling on his friends for brotherhood.

The future-rap star hung out on the streets of his neighbourhood, to chill with his guys and entertain himself.

DMX rose to fame in the 1990s, releasing his first album 'It's Dark and Hell Is Hot' in 1998. Picture: Getty

While he did not have the easiest childhood due to poverty and experiencing abuse in his household, he made sure that he followed his dreams.

From his struggles, DMX gained inner strength and he details overcoming pain and hurt in his candid lyrics about how he was raised in his lyrics.

DMX evidently loved dogs and even got one of his pet dogs names' tattooed on his neck. Picture: Getty

In his solitude, DMX befriended dogs and developed a close bond with them.

The soon-to-be rapper got the name of his former pet, Boomer, tattooed on his back after the dog was killed after being struck by a car.

DMX promoted his love for dogs in everything he did, whether it was his lyrics, his signature barking ad lib or imagery, especially in his smash debut single “Get At Me Dog.”