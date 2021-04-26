What happened between DMX's friend Jungle and Pastor AR Bernard at the memorial?

The pair got into an awkward exchange during the memorial service held for DMX at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

Pastor AR Bernard and DMX's friend Jungle have both been slammed after having a tiff on stage at the late rapper's memorial service on Saturday (Apr 24).

Fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment with the way the pastor strongly reacted to Jungle interrupting the service programming.

Others have taken sides with Jungle, and believe he should have been granted the full time to finish his Eulogy.

But what actually happened between the pair at DMX's memorial?

  1. What happened between pastor AR Bernard and Jungle at DMX's memorial service?

    The memorial service programming was interrupted when DMX's long-time friend Jungle gave a lengthy Eulogy speech during the late rappers memorial on Saturday (Apr 24).

    Jungle took to the stage, grabbed the microphone and began speaking about his relationship with the late rapper. Jungle has reportedly known DMX for over 20 years.

    A memorial service was held for DMX at Barclays Center on April 24, 2021 in New York City. Picture: Getty

    Jungle had about two minutes of his eulogy done before pastor AR Bernard, interrupted him, first saying 'excuse me brother'. 

    An agitated Jungle then looked around before he turning to Bernard on his right.

    "You've disrespected my house, regardless of how good you think what you have to say is," Bernard said to Jungle.

    AR Bernard added "God bless you my brother", repeating the phrase several times as Jungle walks off the stage.

    DMX passed away on Friday (Apr 9) subsequent of a heart attack. Picture: Getty

    The exchange sparked outrage on social media, with many slamming Bernard for cutting Jungle's Eulogy.

    However, some fans strongly believed that Jungle should have been able to finish off his eulogy, as he is a long-time friend of DMX.

    The drama caught many responses from fans on social media.

    See fan reactions below.

  2. What did DMX fans have to say about it?

    See fans reactions to pastor AR Bernard and DMX's friend Jungle's altercation below.

