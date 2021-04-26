What happened between DMX's friend Jungle and Pastor AR Bernard at the memorial?
26 April 2021, 14:19
The pair got into an awkward exchange during the memorial service held for DMX at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.
Pastor AR Bernard and DMX's friend Jungle have both been slammed after having a tiff on stage at the late rapper's memorial service on Saturday (Apr 24).
Fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment with the way the pastor strongly reacted to Jungle interrupting the service programming.
Others have taken sides with Jungle, and believe he should have been granted the full time to finish his Eulogy.
But what actually happened between the pair at DMX's memorial?
-
What happened between pastor AR Bernard and Jungle at DMX's memorial service?
The memorial service programming was interrupted when DMX's long-time friend Jungle gave a lengthy Eulogy speech during the late rappers memorial on Saturday (Apr 24).
Jungle took to the stage, grabbed the microphone and began speaking about his relationship with the late rapper. Jungle has reportedly known DMX for over 20 years.
Jungle had about two minutes of his eulogy done before pastor AR Bernard, interrupted him, first saying 'excuse me brother'.
An agitated Jungle then looked around before he turning to Bernard on his right.
"You've disrespected my house, regardless of how good you think what you have to say is," Bernard said to Jungle.
AR Bernard added "God bless you my brother", repeating the phrase several times as Jungle walks off the stage.
The exchange sparked outrage on social media, with many slamming Bernard for cutting Jungle's Eulogy.
However, some fans strongly believed that Jungle should have been able to finish off his eulogy, as he is a long-time friend of DMX.
The drama caught many responses from fans on social media.
See fan reactions below.
-
What did DMX fans have to say about it?
See fans reactions to pastor AR Bernard and DMX's friend Jungle's altercation below.
WHY THEY CUT THE MAN JUNGLE OFF IN THE MIDDLE OF HIS SPEECH ABOUT DMX??— GloMightyForte (@GlomightyForte) April 25, 2021
I kinda wanted to hear what Jungle had to say 😩😩 #DMX #dmxfuneral— 🇭🇹Nosey By Nature™️😩🇺🇸 (@cuteazfoxy) April 25, 2021
They should of let Jungle finish what he had to say at DMX funeral— Yogihomie (@3MOBYogihomie) April 26, 2021
Jungle said umm say my piece! Y'all let the industry dudes speak 😂😂😂 #dmxfuneral— Vaxed and Waxed (@stylishtk) April 25, 2021
Really disappointed by Jungle's actions at DMX's homegoing. Even if they were close, very disrespectful for him to do that at a legend's funeral. Put a damper on the whole event. #dmxfuneral— Fazcoasters (@Fazcoasters) April 26, 2021
I feel jungle point though. Y’all had Waah up there talking nonsense and his was DMX friends for over 20 years. #dmxfuneral— Belinda (@Belinda77527600) April 25, 2021