What happened between DMX's friend Jungle and Pastor AR Bernard at the memorial?

The pair got into an awkward exchange during the memorial service held for DMX at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

Pastor AR Bernard and DMX's friend Jungle have both been slammed after having a tiff on stage at the late rapper's memorial service on Saturday (Apr 24).

Fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment with the way the pastor strongly reacted to Jungle interrupting the service programming.

Others have taken sides with Jungle, and believe he should have been granted the full time to finish his Eulogy.

But what actually happened between the pair at DMX's memorial?