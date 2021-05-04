What did Irv Gotti say about DMX?
4 May 2021, 17:50 | Updated: 4 May 2021, 17:53
The American producer has spoken out after receiving backlash for the comments he made about DMX's death. Here's what went down...
Irv Gotti has been received backlash from the Hip-Hop community after his comments on DMX's death.
On Friday (Apr 9) DMX passed away subsequent of a heart attack he had the week prior (Apr 2). The rapper was immediately hospitalised and went to the intensive care unit. DMX was in a coma for a week before he passed.
While the tributes have been pouring in all over social media for the legendary hip-hop rapper, some people have said questionable comments on the rappers death – including producer Irv Gotti.
But, what did he say? And why are people angry about it?
What did Irv Gotti say about DMX?
Producer IrvGotti, who is most known as the founder of iconic R&B/hip-hop label Murder Inc, received backlash for his comments on DMX's death.
In a late April interview with Chicago’s 107.5 WGCI, Gotti claimed that DMX died from a "bad dose of crack mixed with fentanyl".
During the interview, Gotti said: .“They said it was a bad dose of crack, and they said some drug fentanyl was mixed in with the crack and that’s what made him overdose,” in the morning show interview.
He added: “Then when he got to the hospital, he got diagnosed with COVID and he couldn’t breathe ... so that’s why he had to get hooked up to the ventilator.”
What did people have to say about Irv Gotti's comments on DMX's death?
Celebrities and fans slammed Irv Gotti for talking on DMX's cause of death when the family have not officially released in depth details.
Among those who thought Irv's comments were inappriorite was rapper 50 Cent and producer Swizz Beatz. “This guy is a idiot,” 50 wrote on Instagram.
“did he just say DMX died from smoking crack and fentanyl! why would he say that?” 50 added. Swizz then agreed to 50's post, commenting "Bozo moves can’t lie" on the post.
Did Irv Gotti apologise for his comments on DMX's death?
On Saturday (May 1), Gotti, who was responsible for signing DMX to Def Jam in the late 1990s, shared an extensive apology on Instagram.
He began: "1st off. Let me say again. How much I love my n**** X," alongside an old photo of him and DMX.
"The fact that this is coming into Question is the only reason why I feel the need to address the bulls**t. I love X and love him Unconditionally and that won’t change til I die. Dog Love."
He added, "Now Everything I said. Had already been reported in the media. If you look back at media outlets. everything I said had been out there already. I did not break anything I said. But you know what. I understand. No one wanted to hear it from me. And for that I am truly sorry."
Gotti also revealed that he apologised to DMX's ex-wife Tashera Simmons for his previous comments.
"I apologize for talking out of turn," he wrote. "In my defense. I honestly thought I wasn’t saying anything that everyone didn’t hear already."
"If anyone thinks the love I have for X is nothing but genuine unconditional love. Just look at our history. Really look at it. And there is no way you can think that. Love you X. Until I die and see you again."
See the full statement above.