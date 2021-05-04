What did Irv Gotti say about DMX?

The American producer has spoken out after receiving backlash for the comments he made about DMX's death. Here's what went down...

Irv Gotti has been received backlash from the Hip-Hop community after his comments on DMX's death.

On Friday (Apr 9) DMX passed away subsequent of a heart attack he had the week prior (Apr 2). The rapper was immediately hospitalised and went to the intensive care unit. DMX was in a coma for a week before he passed.

While the tributes have been pouring in all over social media for the legendary hip-hop rapper, some people have said questionable comments on the rappers death – including producer Irv Gotti.

But, what did he say? And why are people angry about it?