Nick Cannon expecting seventh child after 'having four within six months with three different women’

The American media personality has had four children within six months – and will become a dad for the seventh time with Alyssa Scott's baby.

Nick Cannon is reportedly expecting his seventh child with model Alyssa Scott. Her pregnancy has meant the comedian will have had four children in the last six months.

The host The Masked Singer in the US, 40, is currently expecting twin boys with DJ Abby De La Rosa, 30.

The media personality also recently welcomed his second child with model Brittany Bell, 33, a daughter named Powerful Queen. The pair also share their three-year-old son Golden.

Alyssa Scott seemingly hinted at Nick Cannon being her unborn child's father on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

The "Feeling' Freaky" rapper is already father to twins Monroe and Moroccan, 10, who he shares with ex Mariah Carey, 51.

Now, Alyssa has seemingly confirmed that Cannon is the father to her child. In a now-deleted Instagram photo, the model showed off her baby bump with the caption: ‘Zen S. Cannon'.

While Alyssa did not outright claim Nick is the father, she allured to him being the father with a fan reply.

When one Instagram user commented on her picture: ‘Where’s @nickcannon he don’t miss a photo shoot,’ the model responded: ‘We are keeping those for us.’

She also replied to a fan who asked if Nick was the father, with heart-face emojis. Alyssa, who reportedly worked as a model on Nick’s 'Wild ‘N Out' is around 34 weeks pregnant.

Nick Cannon recently welcomed his second child with Brittany Bell. The pair share a daughter, Powerful Queen and their son, Golden. Picture: Instagram/@missbbell

Taking to social media, Alyssa wrote: ‘I’m finally getting to that uncomfortable state. Everything aches.’

Nick and Alyssa were spotted out dining together at Nobu in Malibu, California in October last year.

The American star was pictured with his arm around Alyssa before they got into his flashy Rolls Royce together.

Alyssa replies to fan saying she will have a beautiful baby with Nick Cannon. Picture: Instagram/@itsalyssaemm

The popular host revealed he was expecting twins again last month with girlfriend Abby De La Rosa, who revealed she was pregnant in December.

In a touching Instagram post, Abby spoke about their ‘miracle babies’ alongside sweet clips and photos with Cannon from a desert photoshoot.

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon welcomed twins in 2011, Monroe and Moroccan. Picture: Getty

She wrote: ‘Our dearest sons – my miracle babies, Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy. ‘I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels.'

'I pray that God give you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy. That God bless you and your brother and guide you into living out your full purpose.’

The news came after the Cannon welcomed his third child, Powerful Queen, with ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell in December.

Cannon became a dad for the first time in 2011 with his twins Monroe and Moroccan with Mariah.