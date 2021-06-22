Who is Nick Cannon's alleged baby mama Alyssa Scott?

Who is Alyssa Scott?

Alyssa Scott is an American model, actress and Instagram personality. She is best known for her appearance on MTV show 'Wild'n'Out'.

The star has recently gained attention following the news that she is allegedly carrying presenter Nick Cannon's seventh Child..

Nick Cannon, the media personality who hosts MTV show 'Wild'n'Out', recently welcomed twins with DJ Abby De La Rosa - making fans all the more shocked that Alyssa Scott will soon be also having his child

The model confirmed she was having Nick's child with a fathers day post. Picture: Instagram

The model appeared to confirm that she was the mother of Nick's seventh child with a heartfelt Instagram post of the pairs maternity shoot.

Scott had previously posted a maternity photo of herself, which she captioned: "ZEN S. CANNON" alleging that Nick was the father.

Speculation was then furthered when a fan commented: "You're gorgeous and you and Nick are going have a beautiful baby." to which the mum-to-be replied: " thank you 🙏🏽❤️".

Alyssa captioned her maternity photo: "ZEN S. CANNON". Picture: Instagram

A fan congratulated Alyssa and Nick on their child. Picture: Instagram

How old is Alyssa Scott?

The Model is 27 years old and was born on October 12 1993.

What is Alyssa Scott's Instagram?

Alyssa has 176k followers on Instagram and can be found @itsalyssaemm.