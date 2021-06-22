Who is Nick Cannon's alleged baby mama Alyssa Scott?
22 June 2021, 14:52
Nick Cannon is said to be having his seventh child with Alyssa Scott - here's all we know about the stars latest alleged baby mama.
Nick Cannon has recently become a father to twin boys, Zion and Zillion - who he shares with DJ Abby De La Rosa.
However, fans were shocked to learn that the stars seventh child, with Alyssa Scott, is also apparently on the way. Here's all we know about Nick's alleged baby mama.
-
Who is Alyssa Scott?
Alyssa Scott is an American model, actress and Instagram personality. She is best known for her appearance on MTV show 'Wild'n'Out'.
The star has recently gained attention following the news that she is allegedly carrying presenter Nick Cannon's seventh Child..
Nick Cannon, the media personality who hosts MTV show 'Wild'n'Out', recently welcomed twins with DJ Abby De La Rosa - making fans all the more shocked that Alyssa Scott will soon be also having his child
The model appeared to confirm that she was the mother of Nick's seventh child with a heartfelt Instagram post of the pairs maternity shoot.
Scott had previously posted a maternity photo of herself, which she captioned: "ZEN S. CANNON" alleging that Nick was the father.
Speculation was then furthered when a fan commented: "You're gorgeous and you and Nick are going have a beautiful baby." to which the mum-to-be replied: " thank you 🙏🏽❤️".
How old is Alyssa Scott?
The Model is 27 years old and was born on October 12 1993.
What is Alyssa Scott's Instagram?
Alyssa has 176k followers on Instagram and can be found @itsalyssaemm.
Alongside his children with Scott and De La Rosa, Nick also has two children with singer Mariah Carey as well as two children with ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell.