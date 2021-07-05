Nick Cannon's rumoured girlfriend Alyssa Scott gives birth to his seventh child

Nick Cannon welcomes his seventh child with Alyssa Scott. Picture: Getty / Instagram

Nick Cannon is now a father of seven, as his rumoured girlfriend Alyssa Scott has given birth to their child.

Nick Cannon has welcomed his seventh child with his rumoured girlfriend Alyssa Scott.

The star welcomed twins with DJ Abby De La Rosa in June of 2021.

Nick Cannon has welcomed his seventh child with his rumoured girlfriend, model - Alyssa Scott.

Fans were shocked that the 'Wild'n'Out' star was expecting another child - as he recently welcomed twin boys with DJ Abby De La Rosa.

Nick welcomed twins with another woman in June. Picture: Instagram

However, Cannon has now welcomed his seventh child with his rumoured girlfriend, Alyssa Scott.

The model posted on Instagram confirming the news. Scott posted a black and white picture of herself holding the infant, captioned: "I will love you for eternity. 6•23•21".

Alyssa also posted a photo of herself and her baby on her Instagram story, captioning the sweet picture "ZEN", confirming the babies name.

Alyssa appeared to confirm the babies name. Picture: Instagram

Fans became aware of the pairs baby in a now deleted maternity picture posted by Alyssa, which she captioned: "ZEN S. CANNON".

As well as this, the model posted a maternity picture of herself and Nick on her instagram story to celebrate fathers day. The post was captioned: "Celebrating you today".

Alyssa captioned her maternity photo: "ZEN S. CANNON". Picture: Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Alyssa celebrated Nick on fathers day. Picture: Instagram

Cannon now shares one child with Scott and two children with De La Rosa; as well as two children with singer Mariah Carey and two children with ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell.