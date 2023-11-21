How much money does Mariah Carey make every Christmas?

Kim Kardashian and Mariah Carey come together for TikTok

Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey makes lots of money every Christmas, but just exactly how much does she make?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mariah Carey is given the unofficial title of 'Queen of Christmas' every year following her huge hit 'All I Want For Christmas Is You', which was first released back in 1994, which will celebrate it's 30th anniversary next year.

The song has been a Christmas classic since it's initial release; the song seems to grow in popularity year after year, and typically ranks highly in the charts in December.

It's safe to say that Mariah makes a lot of money from 'All I Want For Christmas Is You', but just how much does she make every year?

Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" turns 30 next year. Picture: Getty