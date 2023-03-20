Nick Cannon calls ex-wife Mariah Carey a 'gift from God'

Nick Cannon has opened up about his ex-wife Mariah Carey in a new interview.

Nick Cannon has called ex-wife Mariah Carey a 'gift from God' in a recent interview praising the mother of his two eldest children.

He spoke about his relationships with his baby mamas, and opened up about who the TV personality would call the love of his life.

Cannon was quick to praise ex Mariah Carey, and said "When I found that out about how remarkable she was, that woman is not human."

Nick Cannon and Mariah pictured with their two children in 2018. Picture: Getty

In a chat with The Shade Room, Cannon continued to say that Mariah is a "gift from God", praising her and the two children they have together - Monroe and Moroccan.

"I was 12 years old with Mariah Carey pictures on my wall, and that becomes my wife," Cannon said.

"And the fact that she’s the coolest person I ever met," and continued to praise her by saying: "he's just always happy, always doing for others. No matter what's happening in life. I'm like, 'Wow, a person can really operate like that and don't allow negative energy into they space.'"

The 30-minute interview also saw Cannon gush about his other mother's of his twelve children - where he confessed he "loves them all."

In addition to twins Moroccan and Monroe, Cannon is father to 6-year-old son Golden, 2-year-old daughter Powerful, 1-year-old twin sons Zion and Zillion, 1-year-old late son Zen, 8-month-old son Legendary, 6-month-old son Onyx, 4-month-old daughter Rise, 4-month-old daughter Beautiful and 3-month-old daughter Halo.