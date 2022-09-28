Mariah Carey admits she doesn't 'keep up' with Nick Cannon's growing number of children

28 September 2022, 10:56

Mariah Carey has revealed that she can't keep up with how many children her ex-husband Nick Cannon has.

Mariah Carey has opened up about her opinion on ex-husband Nick Cannon's growing family, and has said that she doesn't "keep up" with his children and baby mamas.

The 53-year-old singer shares 11-year-old twins with Cannon, and he has welcomed seven more since, with two baby mama's currently pregnant.

A source close to the singer shared to US Weekly the status of her relationship with Cannon and his other children.

Nick Cannon discusses his complex family and 'wants his children to be friends'

Nick Cannon with his oldest children, twins Monroe and Moroccan
Nick Cannon with his oldest children, twins Monroe and Moroccan. Picture: Getty Images

“Mariah doesn’t keep up with Nick’s babies and baby mamas,” the insider revealed.

“There’s too many to keep up with! She’s happy for him and wishes him the best.”

This comes after Cannon welcomed his ninth child earlier this month with baby mama LaNisha Cole, who they named Onyx Ice Cole Cannon.

Who are Nick Cannon's children? Names, ages, mothers and more

Nick Cannon posted a picture of his new arrival, a daughter.
Nick Cannon and his latest child, Onyx. . Picture: Instagram

Nick has a total of nine children, and has baby number ten and eleven on the way with Brittany Bell and Abby De La Rosa.

He also had a son, Zen, who passed away from a brain tumour at five-months-old last year.

Mariah and Nick were married from 2008 to 2016, and got married on Carey's private estate in the Bahamas.

Nick Cannon reveals he gets 'nervous' to welcome a new baby 'every single time'

Mariah was married to Nick Cannon for six years.
Mariah was married to Nick Cannon for six years. Picture: Getty Images

Mariah and Cannon co-parent their twins and have done since their split.

"They still co-parent really well together and have a great relationship as co-parents," the source added.

Monroe and Morrocan are Cannon's oldest children in the brood at 11-years-old.

