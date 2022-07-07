Nick Cannon discusses his complex family and 'wants his children to be friends'

He says that he wants his children to be friends even if their mothers don't agree.

Nick Cannon has recently discussed his relationship with his children's mothers during a freestyle rap that was a "message to all of his kids".

Cannon applauded his former girlfriends and ex-wife, Mariah Carey.

The personality has an unconfirmed amount of children, however he is believed to be now expecting his ninth.

Nick Cannon reveals he started 'celibacy journey' after expecting eighth child

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa celebrating their twins' first birthday. Picture: Instagram

In May, he told E! News’ Daily Pop that he also considered getting a vasectomy and joked about not wanting to “populate the earth completely".

During the freestyle, he rapped that "I gotta say something to all of my kids, your daddy gonna love you whatever it is."

Who are Nick Cannon's children? Names, ages, mothers and more

Nick Cannon with his oldest children, twins Monroe and Moroccan. Picture: Getty Images

He continued by saying: "public opinions and public affairs, but f*ck what they talking about".

"All of my children will always be friends, even if their mamas not in agreeance... Cannon's a gang and we're in allegiance. Cannon's the name and they can achieve it".

The rapper also revealed that with "all of my baby mamas" there is "no drama, no politics".

Nick Cannon reveals he gets 'nervous' to welcome a new baby 'every single time'

Cannon has twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as two children with Brittany Bell. He also has twins with Abby De La Rosa, his late son with Alyssa Scott, and is now expecting more children.

Earlier this year, the TV host paid tribute to his late five-month-old son Zen who passed away in December from a brain tumour.