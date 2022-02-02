Nick Cannon reveals he started 'celibacy journey' after expecting eighth child

Admitting 'he felt like his life was out of control', the Wild N'Out comedian has started his 'celibacy journey' the announcement of his eight child

Nick Cannon has revealed that he has started his 'celibacy journey' after learning that he was expecting his eight child model Bre Tiesi.

"My therapist was one of the people who said that I should probably be celibate because I had shared that news, that Bre was pregnant' he said in conversation with Power 105 host Angela Yee on his show.

"That was the reason why I started my celibacy journey back then. I was celibate because I was dealing with this. I felt like my life was out of control. And honestly, the celibacy did help me through the journey of getting one with myself and dealing with this".

This comes after The Masked Singer host was spotted beaming with joy at a baby shower in Malibu, California on Saturday.

The images, which were shared by the outlet on social media, shows the two dressed in all-white outfits, surrounded by close family members and friends.

Nick Cannon, Michael B. Jordan And Lupus LA Present 3rd Annual MBJAM19 - Arrivals. Picture: Getty

Last week, the Wildn N' Out host paid tribute to his late five-month-old son Zen who passed away in December from a brain tumour.

Sharing the emotional post on Instagram, the 41-year-old captioned the post:"Still missing my little dude… His Spirit and brightness were soo strong #ZensLight “To be absent from the body, is to be present with the Lord. 2Corinthians 5:8 The whole family, We ALL miss you young King! Forever Our Angel!".

Back in December, he announced the passing of Zen on an episode of The Nick Cannon Show on YouTube, telling the audience:

"I've had a tough, a very tough weekend".Speaking on his youngest child, whom he had with his partner Alyssa Scott, he told the audience the moment him and Alyssa were told their son Zen was suffering from a build-up of fluid on the brain, and discovered he had a malignant tumour in his head.

"I always noticed he had a cough and so I wanted to check it out" he said.

"He had this interesting breathing and by the time he was 2 months, I noticed he had this nice-sized head too — a Cannon head. We didn’t think anything of it. But I wanted to take him to the doctor for his sinus and breathing. We thought it would be routine".

"Immediately we had to have surgery, brain surgery, and we put a shunt in his head, and we were hoping for the best" the America's Got Talent host said.

"We were faithful and hopeful at that time, and we carried on. He was still playing with his brothers and sisters, and I just took the opportunity to embrace every moment".

r Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon, daughter Monroe Cannon and son Moroccan Cannon attend Nickelodeon's 2018 Kids' Choice Awards at The Forum on March 24, 2018 in Inglewood, California. Picture: Getty

Nick is a proud father of six other children - He shares twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, twins with a woman named Abby De La Rosa, a daughter named Powerful Queen with model Brittany Bell and a 4-year-old named Golden.