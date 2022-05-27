Nick Cannon reveals he gets 'nervous' to welcome a new baby 'every single time'

The media personality revealed that he still gets nervous to welcome a new baby, despite expecting his EIGHTH child with Bre Tiesi.

Nick Cannon opened up about his life as a father in a recent interview, where he revealed he still gets nervous to welcome a new child - despite his eighth on the way.

During his mixtape Raw & B listening event, the 41-year-old media personality spoke about fatherhood and the arrival of his new baby with People.

Nick Cannon is a dad to 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey,. Picture: Getty

In January, Cannon shocked fans when he announced that he is expecting his eighth child later this year with model Bre Tiesi.

While the comedy host is considering having a vasectomy after having his eighth child on the way, he still feels 'nervous' to be bringing a new life into the world shortly.

Cannon is a dad to; 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 5-year-old Golden "Sagon" and 1-year-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and 9-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa.

The former rapper is also a dad to a son with Alyssa Scott — Zen, who passed away on Dec. 5 after being diagnosed with brain cancer last year.

Speaking about his children, Cannon said: "I'm so excited about all my kids. Constantly, from every aspect of it."

"From them getting citizen of the month awards in the first grade to the birth of the new ones." he continued.

"Every day I just wake up excited as a father," he added.

However, the comedian admits that he still gets anxious about welcoming his new baby with Tiesi.

"You get nervous every time," he shares. "Every single time… because it's a miracle, it's God working."

He continues, "You just stay in prayer, you stay in agreement with your partner to just make sure everything is a blessing and operates in the proper way. So just stay prayed up."

Talking about his parenting style, Cannon says he isn't a "strict" parent but he describes himself as more of "the disciplinarian in the family."

"Because I'm the fun parent as well," he says.

Cannon further explained: "I'm the dad that is a big kid, but I also respect morals, values are high on my list. And you know, we established that as early as infancy"

"So then there's no reason to be strict because clearly I live a fun, open, free lifestyle, and I want my kids to be able to be happy and be that as well," he continued.

"But long as it's rooted in respect and love. And that's the lines where we try not to break or try not to cross." Cannon added.

In other Cannon-related news, on Friday (May 20), he released his mixtape Raw & B, with big features from artists such as featuring Chris Brown, Brandy, Rick Ross, and Ty Dolla $ign, among others.