Nick Cannon is considering a vasectomy after expecting his eighth child

The Masked Singer host revealed in a recent interview that he's done with having more children, saying "I ain’t looking to populate the earth anymore"

Nick Cannon has claimed in a recent interview with E! News’ Daily Pop that he is done having kids, and is considering a vasectomy after becoming a father of eight.

Speaking with Justin Sylvester and Loni Love, he stated "I don’t know if I would’ve designed it this way, but it’s one of those things when you’re blessed with the gifts of children—and as we all know, I’ve been through so much".

Nick Cannon speaking with Justin Sylvester and Loni Love on E! News’ Daily Pop. Picture: E! Entertainment

"I find solace, I find peace in my children, and I find purpose" he continued. "I already went and got my vasectomy consultation. I ain’t looking to populate the earth anymore, but I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have".

Cannon currently shares twins with Mariah Carey, a son named Golden and a daughter named Powerful with Brittany Bell, and 11-month-old twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa.

The Wild N' Out host also spoke about the many challenges he's faced with having so many young kids, especially with his busy schedule and multiple projects.

"I do have the guilt of not having enough time to spend with all of my children, as we all do because we’re working and constantly going. Especially right now when they’re younger".

Nick Cannon, Moroccan Scott Cannon, singer Mariah Carey and Monroe Cannon at Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards at USC Galen Center on March 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

He also touched on how active he is in his kids life, despite being busy, revealing that he takes them to school, FaceTimes them and even attends little league games.

When asked where he sees his kids careers going in the future, he added "You definitely gonna see some Cannons on the screen and hear their music. I’m going to have to recoup some of this. So they gonna be some talented babies".

Back in February, he revealed that he had started his 'celibacy journey', stating "My therapist was one of the people who said that I should probably be celibate because I had shared that news, that Bre Tiesi was pregnant".

"That was the reason why I started my celibacy journey back then. I was celibate because I was dealing with this. I felt like my life was out of control. And honestly, the celibacy did help me through the journey of getting one with myself and dealing with this".