Nick Cannon reveals he doesn't think monogamy is "healthy"

Opening up about his love life and kids, the Wild N' Out comedian told host The Language of Love podcast host Dr Laura Berman that he thinks monogamy is "healthy"

Nick Cannon has revealed that he doesn't think monogamy is "healthy", saying its give you 'selfishness and ownership' when he appeared on The Language of Love podcast with Dr Laura Berman on Wednesday (Feb 16).

Speaking about monogamy and how that route wasn't suited for him, he claimed: "I don't think monogamy is healthy. I feel like that gets into the space of selfishness and ownership."

He continued on to say: "Married is not single. When you allow the government and paperwork to come in and say, 'This is a bond, this is a covenant' … you're not single".

"You can still make covenants without getting the government involved, where two people say, 'We choose to be monogamous because we value this so much, we don't want anyone to be a part of this energy we have,' and I don't feel like that's healthy".

Further on in the episode when questioned about him fathering so many children and if they were all planned, he responded by saying:

"I'm going to take full responsibility. Any woman that I know that I have unprotected sex with, there's the potential to have a child".

"So I feel like if I have unprotected sex with anyone I know – because one, I value everything about me so much if I've gotten to that point where I say, 'I can take off this condom', I'm gonna say, 'She could be the mother of my child'".

He continued: "Every woman that I have a child with, there is definitely a conversation about, 'Wow, how amazing would this be?".

"I feel like every woman I have a child with are amazing mothers, and there was a thought process going into like, 'Man, she would be an amazing mother, she's desired children, I can't wait to see what type of mother she would be".

Nick lost his five-month-old son Zen to a brain tumour in December. On an episode of his show 'The Nick Cannon Show,' he addressed his death with the audience, saying:

"He had this interesting breathing and by the time he was 2 months, I noticed he had this nice-sized head too — a Cannon head. We didn’t think anything of it. But I wanted to take him to the doctor for his sinus and breathing. We thought it would be routine".

"Immediately we had to have surgery, brain surgery, and we put a shunt in his head, and we were hoping for the best" he continued.

"We were faithful and hopeful at that time, and we carried on. He was still playing with his brothers and sisters, and I just took the opportunity to embrace every moment".

Nick currently has twins named Moroccan and Monroe with Mariah Carey, another set of twins with Abby De La Rosa, a beautiful girl named Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and a 4-year-old named Golden.