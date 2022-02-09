Nick Cannon roasted after Kevin Hart gifts him a huge condom vending machine

Sharing his 'Valentine's Day' gift from Kevin Hart on his Instagram, the Wild N'Out host laughed at the gesture after Kevin tells him 'Now u don’t have an excuse because the condoms are free'

Nick Cannon hilariously took to his Instagram account yesterday (Feb 8) to reveal that he was gifted a condom vending machine following the announcement that he's excepting his 8th child.

Captioning the post: "Looks like somebody just sent me an early Valentine’s Day gift!! Vending Machine full of Magnums🤦🏾‍♂️❤️", the Wild N'Out comedian

A few hours after the post was made, comedian Kevin Hart reposted the photo on his IG feed, confirming that he was the one who sent gift the vending machine captioning the post:

"I see u got my gift @nickcannon ….GOTCHA B*TCH!!!!!! ….Now u don’t have an excuse because the condoms are free #PrankWars".

Fans couldn't help but laugh at Kevin's gesture, which appeared to be a nod to Nick continuously impregnating women.

Kevin Hart and Nick Cannon at the "Stand Up Don't Shoot" Comedy Special Taping in 2016. Picture: Getty

After Nick was spotted looking happier than ever at a baby shower in Malibu, California on Jan 30th, he later went on to confirm that he was indeed having another kid, this time with model Bre Tiesi.

He also admitted which guest appearing on Power 105 host Angela Yee's Rumor Report Show that he 'felt like his life was out of control' after making the announcement.

"My therapist was one of the people who said that I should probably be celibate because I had shared that news, that Bre was pregnant" he said.

"That was the reason why I started my celibacy journey back then. I was celibate because I was dealing with this. I felt like my life was out of control. And honestly, the celibacy did help me through the journey of getting one with myself and dealing with this".

Back in December, Nick lost his five-month-old son Zen who passed away from a brain tumour. Addressing his passing with the audience on an episode of his show 'The Nick Cannon Show', he said:

"He had this interesting breathing and by the time he was 2 months, I noticed he had this nice-sized head too — a Cannon head. We didn’t think anything of it. But I wanted to take him to the doctor for his sinus and breathing. We thought it would be routine".

"Immediately we had to have surgery, brain surgery, and we put a shunt in his head, and we were hoping for the best" the America's Got Talent host continued.

"We were faithful and hopeful at that time, and we carried on. He was still playing with his brothers and sisters, and I just took the opportunity to embrace every moment".

Nick currently shares children with Mariah Carey, who he has twins with named Moroccan and Monroe, another set of twins with Abby De La Rosa, a beautiful girl named Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell and a 4-year-old named Golden.