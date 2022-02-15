Nick Cannon admits he wants ex-wife Mariah Carey back in new lyrics

15 February 2022, 17:27

The track, which comes two weeks after confirming he's expecting his eighth child with model Brie Tiesi sees the Wild N'Out comedian admits "he wants his ex-Mariah back"

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Nick Cannon has confessed to want his ex-wife Mariah Carey back in his new single 'Alone', which he dropped yesterday for Valentines Day.

Nick Cannon roasted after Kevin Hart gifts him a huge condom vending machine

"I say I’m cool when I know I miss it/ I’d trade it all for the case/ If I could have you back/If I could go back to where we started at" he sings on the emotional new track. "As much as I want you back/It’s probably better where you at".

The track, which is an ode to his ex-wife, comes from his upcoming R&B mixtape, 'Raw N B The Explicit Tape'. "This is the gospel of my broken soul, this is as raw as it gets" he says in the statement about the new project.

Sampling the song 'Alone In Love' from Mariah's 1990 self-titled debut album 'Mariah Carey', Nick admits that he still has feelings for his ex-wife. The single arrives just weeks after he confirmed that he is expecting a baby with Instagram model Bre Tiesi.

Mariah Carey and TeenNick Chairman and HALO Awards host Nick Cannon attend Nickelodeon's 2012 TeenNick HALO Awards at Hollywood Palladium on November 17, 2012 in Hollywood, California
Mariah Carey and TeenNick Chairman and HALO Awards host Nick Cannon attend Nickelodeon's 2012 TeenNick HALO Awards at Hollywood Palladium on November 17, 2012 in Hollywood, California. Picture: Getty

Back in December, Nick lost his five-month-old son Zen who passed away from a brain tumour. Addressing his passing with the audience on an episode of his show 'The Nick Cannon Show', he said:

"He had this interesting breathing and by the time he was 2 months, I noticed he had this nice-sized head too — a Cannon head. We didn’t think anything of it. But I wanted to take him to the doctor for his sinus and breathing. We thought it would be routine".

"Immediately we had to have surgery, brain surgery, and we put a shunt in his head, and we were hoping for the best" the America's Got Talent host continued.

"We were faithful and hopeful at that time, and we carried on. He was still playing with his brothers and sisters, and I just took the opportunity to embrace every moment".

Nick currently shares children with Mariah Carey, who he has twins with named Moroccan and Monroe, another set of twins with Abby De La Rosa, a beautiful girl named Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell and a 4-year-old named Golden.

Mariah Carey and TV personality Nick Cannon attend the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 18, 2014 in Los Angeles, California
Mariah Carey and TV personality Nick Cannon attend the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 18, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

