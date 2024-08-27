What happened to Mariah Carey's mum and sister? Inside their tragic passing

Mariah Carey's mother Patrica and sister Alison tragically passed away over the weekend on the same day.

Mariah Carey has announced her mum Patricia and sister Alison both died on the same day in a statement.

The 55-year-old singer told PEOPLE magazine that her 'heart is broken' following the tragic losses of her family members.

Her mother Patricia was 87-years-old and her sister Alison was 63-years-old.

"My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day," the statement read.

"I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed," adds Mariah. "I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time."

No other details, including her mum and sisters cause of death, have been revealed at this time.

Mariah's relationship with her mother, who by profession was an opera singer and vocal coach, was strained throughout her life.

"Like many aspects of my life, my journey with my mother has been full of contradictions and competing realities. It's never been only black-and-white — it's been a whole rainbow of emotions," she wrote in her 2020 memoir.

"Our relationship is a prickly rope of pride, pain, shame, gratitude, jealousy, admiration and disappointment," continued Mariah in the book. "A complicated love tethers my heart to my mother's."