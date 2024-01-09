Halle Bailey fans uncover DDG’s ‘smart’ baby announcement last year

9 January 2024, 12:50

Chloe Bailey defends Halle on Instagram live

By Anna Suffolk

Fans have unveiled a cryptic social media post from 2023, where DDG revealed Halle's pregnancy months before the birth.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

DDG revealed Halle Bailey's pregnancy months before the official announcement, after fans have uncovered evidence that the rapper posted a baby scan on April 1.

The rapper initially posted a picture of Halle's baby scan on April Fools Day on Twitter, with the caption: "can't wait to be your Dad", but fans assumed he was trolling until Halle revealed the shock birth this month.

Now, fans have noticed that the original post matches the timeline in which Halle was pregnant, meaning DDG actually revealed he and Halle were expecting months before the birth announcement.

DDG and Halle Bailey have been dating for a couple of years.
DDG and Halle Bailey have been dating for a couple of years. Picture: Getty

At the time of tweeting, April Fools Day, fans did not suspect that the post from DDG was real, with many fans commenting along the likes of: “We get it because it’s April fools but babies and faking a pregnancy isn’t cute.”

Another quipped on the original post: "This is the oldest and worst April fools prank. Surprised you never got the memo that this isn’t funny.”

Just days into the new year, Halle uploaded a picture of her son Halo, whose hand was wrapped around her and DDG's fingers.

DDG and Halle Bailey seen over the festive season.
DDG and Halle Bailey seen over the festive season. Picture: Getty
DDG tweeted this on April's Fool Day in 2023.
DDG tweeted this on April's Fool Day in 2023. Picture: Twitter

DDG has also opened up about fatherhood, and revealed he has 'never been so in love' following the arrival of his son Halo, and candidly shared snippets of Halle's journey on his YouTube channel.

He shared sweet snippets of Halle's pregnancy scans, and a trip to Bora Bora, which they quipped as their baby moon.

DDG said in the video that fatherhood has opened up his perspective, and said he has been hit with a 'new-found maturity' after welcoming Halo.

