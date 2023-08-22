Halle Bailey's Age, Net Worth and Boyfriend DDG: The Lowdown on 'The Little Mermaid' Star

How old is Halle Bailey? Who is her boyfriend DDG? Here's the lowdown on the actress and singer.

Halle Bailey is an American actress and singer, who has catapulted into stardom in 2023 thanks to her titular role in 'The Little Mermaid'.

The actress and singer started as a child star, and alongside sister Chloe performed in the singing duo Chloe X Halle, who supported Beyoncé on tour.

Bailey has been nominated for two Grammy awards, and here's the lowdown on everything you need to know about the star.

Halle Bailey with her sister Chloe. Picture: Getty