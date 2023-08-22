Halle Bailey's Age, Net Worth and Boyfriend DDG: The Lowdown on 'The Little Mermaid' Star

22 August 2023

Khloe Kardashian raves about Halle Bailey

Capital XTRA

By Capital XTRA

How old is Halle Bailey? Who is her boyfriend DDG? Here's the lowdown on the actress and singer.

Halle Bailey is an American actress and singer, who has catapulted into stardom in 2023 thanks to her titular role in 'The Little Mermaid'.

The actress and singer started as a child star, and alongside sister Chloe performed in the singing duo Chloe X Halle, who supported Beyoncé on tour.

Bailey has been nominated for two Grammy awards, and here's the lowdown on everything you need to know about the star.

Halle Bailey with her sister Chloe.
Halle Bailey with her sister Chloe. Picture: Getty

  1. What is Halle Bailey's Age?

    Halle Bailey was born on March 27, 2000.

    She is currently 23-years-old and is an Aries because of her late March birthday.

    Halle was born in Atlanta, Georgia, but moved to Los Angeles aged 12 to start her career as an actress and singer.

    Halle Bailey plays Ariel in the remake of The Little Mermaid.
    Halle Bailey plays Ariel in the remake of The Little Mermaid. Picture: Getty

  2. What is Halle Bailey's Net Worth?

    Thanks to her expansive acting career and music ventures both with sister Chloe and solo, the Bailey sisters are worth a hefty sum of money.

    According to Celebrity Net Worth, Halle has a net worth of $3 million, and her older sister Chloe has a net worth of $2 million.

    Chloe and Halle Bailey have a very close sisterly bond.
    Chloe and Halle Bailey have a very close sisterly bond. Picture: Getty

  3. Who is Halle Bailey's Boyfriend DDG?

    Halle Bailey's boyfriend is rapper Darryl “DDG” Grandberry Jr.

    Halle & DDG were first linked after they attended Usher's Vegas residency together in January 2022.

    The news was confirmed in March 2022 after DDG posted a sweet birthday tribute to Halle.

    Halle Bailey and her boyfriend DDG.
    Halle Bailey and her boyfriend DDG. Picture: Getty

