Meet The Cast of 'The Color Purple' 2023 Film
11 October 2023, 15:18
Watch the trailer for The Colour Purple
Who is in the cast of The Color Purple? Where do I recognise the cast and what other roles have they played?
One of the most anticipated films of 2023 is looking to be a re-imagining of the hit novel and theatre production of 'The Color Purple'.
This bold new take on the beloved classic is directed by Blitz Bazawule and produced by Hollywood legends Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones.
So, who is in the cast of 'The Color Purple'? Where have you seen the cast before? Here's everything you need to know ahead of the release.
Who is in the cast of 'The Color Purple' 2023?
The Color Purple is musical adaptation of Alice Walker's novel about the life-long struggles of an African-American woman living in the south during the early 1900s.
The cast stars Taraji P. Henson, Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks in the titular roles.
Here is the full cast list of the 2023 film 'The Color Purple':
- Fantasia Barrino as Celie Harris-Johnson
- Phylicia Pearl Mpasi as young Celie
- Taraji P. Henson as Shug Avery
- Danielle Brooks as Sofia
- Colman Domingo as Albert "Mister" Johnson
- Corey Hawkins as Harpo Johnson
- H.E.R. as Squeak / Mary Agnes
- Ciara as Nettie Harris
- Halle Bailey as a young Nettie
- Aunjanue Ellis as Mama
- Jon Batiste as Grady
- Louis Gossett Jr. as Ol' Mister Johnson
- David Alan Grier as Rev. Samuel Avery
- Deon Cole as Alfonso
- Tamela J. Mann as First Lady
- Stephen Hill as Henry "Buster" Broadnax
- Elizabeth Marvel as Miss Millie
Where do I recognise the cast of 'The Color Purple'?
The upcoming musical film features a cast of Hollywood actors, who have been in numerous award-winning projects, along with some newcomers.
- Taraji P. Henson (“What Men Want,” “Hidden Figures”)
- Danielle Brooks (“Peacemaker,” “Orange Is the New Black”)
- Colman Domingo (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Fear the Walking Dead”)
- Corey Hawkins (“In the Heights,” “BlacKkKlansman”)
- H.E.R. (“Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration”)
- Halle Bailey (“The Little Mermaid,” “Grown-ish”)
- Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor (“King Richard,” “If Beale Street Could Talk”)
- Fantasia Barrino will be making her major motion picture debut.
When is 'The Color Purple' released?
The film is set to be released in North American cinemas on December 25, 2023.
The Color Purple is set to then be released internationally, including the UK, on 18 January 2024.