Meet The Cast of 'The Color Purple' 2023 Film

One of the most anticipated films of 2023 is looking to be a re-imagining of the hit novel and theatre production of 'The Color Purple'.

This bold new take on the beloved classic is directed by Blitz Bazawule and produced by Hollywood legends Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones.

So, who is in the cast of 'The Color Purple'? Where have you seen the cast before? Here's everything you need to know ahead of the release.

The Color Purple is all about sisterhood who share one unbreakable bond. Picture: Warner Bros