DDG shares first pictures from Halle Bailey’s pregnancy amid birth of baby boy

Halle Bailey reacts to ‘Pregnancy nose’ comment

By Anna Suffolk

DDG has shared the first pictures of Halle Bailey's pregnancy after she welcomed a baby son recently.

The rapper and YouTuber uploaded a video titled: "I'm a Dad now" which shows Halle's pregnancy journey and DDG opening up about becoming a father.

In the video, he shared behind the scenes looks at Halle's pregnancy, including her scans and thier baby moon.

DDG and Halle Bailey have welcomed their first baby together. . Picture: Getty

DDG revealed he has 'never been so in love' following the arrival of his son Halo, and candidly shared snippets of Halle's journey on his YouTube channel.

DDG said in the video that fatherhood has opened up his perspective, and said he has been hit with a 'new-found maturity' after welcoming Halo.

I'm A Dad Now...

"He's gonna live a great life growing up," said DDG about his son, and revealed Halo was born last year in 2023.

He also revealed he watched all of Halle's birth, and said he was scared and says he has a "new found respect for women."

Halle revealed that the pregnancy rumours were true on Sunday, 7 January, and shared an adorable close-up photo as her and her baby daddy held the hand of their little one.