The Ace Family's Austin McBroom moves in with DDG & Halle Bailey amid Catherine split

By Anna Suffolk

Austin McBroom from YouTube family channel The ACE Family has moved in with DDG and his girlfriend Halle Bailey amid his divorce with wife Catherine Paiz.

In a bizarre turn of events, the father of three has documented his new living arrangements - an air bed in Halle and DDG's house.

He announced his split from his wife earlier this month, and wrote in a post announcing this: "We have mutually agreed to a divorce but will remain a team when it comes to our kids."

Halle and DDG pictured last month. Picture: Getty

Austin McBroom and Catherine Paiz had been together since 2015. Picture: Getty

In a series of Snapchat videos, Austin McBroom revealed that amid his split with wife Catherine, DDG and Halle have welcomed him into their home.

"Pray for Austin," a Snapchat video posted DDG said, which accompanied a picture of Austin with luggage entering their front door.

Another Snapchat shows Austin on an air bed where he appears asleep with DDG captioning it "he won't leave" alongside a string of broken-heart emojis.

Austin and DDG have posted lots of pictures documenting their housing arrangements. Picture: Snapchat

Austin was seen sleeping on an air mattress. Picture: Snapchat

DDG further clarified on Snapchat Q&A that Austin is indeed staying at their house amid his divorce, stating "it ain't entertainment, it is real life."

The McBrooms started their YouTube channel back in 2016, amassing over 18 million followers with prank-style videos.

Meanwhile, DDG and Halle are adjusting to being parents to their son Halo, who they welcomed late last year after keeping the pregnancy a secret.