How Long Have Halle Bailey and Boyfriend DDG Been Together?

17 October 2023, 11:32
How long have Halle Bailey and boyfriend DDG been dating for? Where did they meet?
Halle Bailey is a 23-year-old actress and singer, who is currently dating 26-year-old rapper DDG.
The pair are typically inseparable, with both Halle and DDG frequently featuring their other half on social media.
So, how long have Halle and DDG been dating for? When and where did they first meet? Here's the lowdown on their relationship.
Halle Bailey and rapper DDG have officially been together since March 2022 after DDG posted a sweet birthday tribute to The Little Mermaid actress.
Since then, the pair seem to be going from strength to strength, with DDG posting multiple pictures and videos of Halle across his social media.
In October 2023, DDG posted a picture of him and Halle posing with multiple banknotes alongside the caption: "The world's richest couple."
When did Halle Bailey and DDG Meet?
Halle & DDG were first linked together after they attended Usher's Vegas residency in January 2022.
Footage taken of them by other concert goers started circulating online, and Usher even shared pictures of Halle and DDG and him together on his Instagram stories confirming the news.
The pair made their red carpet debut at the 2022 BET Awards, and have walked many since.