Halle Bailey Addresses Comments About VMAs Outfit Amid 'Pregnancy' Rumours

14 September 2023, 12:19

Chloe Bailey defends Halle on Instagram live

The singer and actress has spoken out after she received comments on her VMAs dress.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Halle Bailey has responded after she received comments about her VMAs outfit from Tuesday night (12 September).

The 23-year-old singer and actress attended the awards show with older sister Chloe, where rumours have been circulating that she could be expecting her boyfriend DDG's child.

Halle wore a floaty orange gown which was loose around her stomach as she appeared onstage to announce a performance by Maneskin, which led to people speculating over the rumours.

Chloe and Halle at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.
Chloe and Halle at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. Picture: Getty

In a post by Instagram account The Shade Room, Halle and Chloe posed for the camera as they held hands, with the caption reading: "Another angle of the #baileysisters at the VMAs tonight," alongside the side eye emoji.

Halle commented underneath the post on the social media account and said: "i felt really beautiful and loved my dress!! we had so much fun 😘😘😘😘❤️❤️❤️God bless."

The singer's comment has since gained over 21,000 likes on the page in response to her VMAs outfit.

Halle Bailey responded to the post from The Shade Room.
Halle Bailey responded to the post from The Shade Room. Picture: Instagram
Halle and boyfriend DDG.
Halle and boyfriend DDG. Picture: Getty

This comes just a month after Halle's older sister Chloe appeared to respond to the rumours in an Instagram live.

“Y’all better keep my sister’s name out your mouth," Chloe quipped, which many interpreted as a response to the ongoing rumours.

"Thank you. Amen, hallelujah." she continued. "'Bout to get me riled the hell up. Anyways…"

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

How old is Halle Bailey? Who is her boyfriend DDG? Here's the lowdown on the actress and singer.

Who is Halle Bailey's boyfriend DDG? Are Halle and DDG back together?

Drake's 'For All The Dogs' album: Release date, tracklist & more

Drake's 'For All The Dogs' album: Release date, tracklist & more

Doja Cat's New Album 'Scarlet': Title, Release Date, Tracklist, Features & More

Doja Cat's New Album 'Scarlet': Title, Release Date, Tracklist, Features & More

Jhené Aiko children: How many does she have and who are the fathers of her children?

Jhené Aiko children: How many does she have and who are the fathers of her children?

Jhené Aiko

Trending

Nicki Minaj new album 'Pink Friday 2': Release date, tracklist, features & more

Nicki Minaj New Album 'Pink Friday 2': Release Date, Track List, Features, Tour & more

Nicki Minaj

Are Nelly and Ashanti Back Together? Singer confirms rumours at 2023 VMAs

Are Nelly and Ashanti Back Together? Singer addresses rumours at 2023 VMAs

Nelly

Is Drake touring the UK and Europe in 2023?

Are Drake and 21 Savage touring the UK and Europe in 2024?

Drake

Capital XTRA Upfront Live with Lucozade Zero 2023: Date, Performances, Tickets & More

Get Your Tickets Now To Capital XTRA Upfront Live with Lucozade Zero 2023 - Here's All The Info
Top Boy Cast: Meet the New & Returning Characters from the Netflix Show

Top Boy Cast: Meet the New & Returning Characters from the Netflix Show

Live Playlists

Summer Sound System
The Capital XTRA 100