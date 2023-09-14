Halle Bailey Addresses Comments About VMAs Outfit Amid 'Pregnancy' Rumours

Chloe Bailey defends Halle on Instagram live

The singer and actress has spoken out after she received comments on her VMAs dress.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Halle Bailey has responded after she received comments about her VMAs outfit from Tuesday night (12 September).

The 23-year-old singer and actress attended the awards show with older sister Chloe, where rumours have been circulating that she could be expecting her boyfriend DDG's child.

Halle wore a floaty orange gown which was loose around her stomach as she appeared onstage to announce a performance by Maneskin, which led to people speculating over the rumours.

Chloe and Halle at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. Picture: Getty

In a post by Instagram account The Shade Room, Halle and Chloe posed for the camera as they held hands, with the caption reading: "Another angle of the #baileysisters at the VMAs tonight," alongside the side eye emoji.

Halle commented underneath the post on the social media account and said: "i felt really beautiful and loved my dress!! we had so much fun 😘😘😘😘❤️❤️❤️God bless."

The singer's comment has since gained over 21,000 likes on the page in response to her VMAs outfit.

Halle Bailey responded to the post from The Shade Room. Picture: Instagram

Halle and boyfriend DDG. Picture: Getty

This comes just a month after Halle's older sister Chloe appeared to respond to the rumours in an Instagram live.

“Y’all better keep my sister’s name out your mouth," Chloe quipped, which many interpreted as a response to the ongoing rumours.

"Thank you. Amen, hallelujah." she continued. "'Bout to get me riled the hell up. Anyways…"