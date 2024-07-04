Halle Bailey and DDG share first pictures of 6-month-old baby boy Halo's face

Halle Bailey and DDG share first pictures of 6-month-old baby boy Halo's face. Picture: Getty Images / Instagram

By Anna Suffolk

Halle Bailey and her boyfriend DDG have shared the first pictures of their son Halo's face during a family vacation.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Halle Bailey has shared the first images of her six-month-old son Halo's face in adorable holiday snaps with boyfriend DDG.

The 24-year-old 'Little Mermaid' actress and 26-year-old rapper both shared some family pictures amid their vacation in Italy, which show their little one's face.

Halle gave birth to Halo earlier this year, after keeping her pregnancy secret until announcing her son in an Instagram post.

DDG and Halle Bailey have been dating for a couple of years. Picture: Getty

"Halo's first time in Italy," read the caption to Halle's sweet Instagram post which shows the happy family posing together in sparkly white outfits.

DDG's post and caption took a similar route as Mum and Dad held Halo alongside the caption: "la familia, who halo look like more?"

Fans were thrilled with these new pictures of Halle, DDG and Halo, telling Halle that her little one is her 'twin' as another added: "omg! a replica of his momma!!"

Halle and DDG looked loved-up in their holiday snaps. Picture: Getty

Halle's sister Chloe Bailey was quick to comment on her younger sister's post and said: "auntie’s baby!!!" alongside a string of love heart emojis.

DDG even posted a YouTube video sharing more parenting moments with Halo, where he documented his son getting a haircut and taking him round a shop.

In one cute moment DDG asked Halo a question in the toy aisle, 'You wanna see your mom?' before pointing out the Little Mermaid Barbie doll.