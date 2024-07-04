Halle Bailey and DDG share first pictures of 6-month-old baby boy Halo's face

4 July 2024, 16:04

Halle Bailey and DDG share first pictures of 6-month-old baby boy Halo's face
Halle Bailey and DDG share first pictures of 6-month-old baby boy Halo's face. Picture: Getty Images / Instagram

By Anna Suffolk

Halle Bailey and her boyfriend DDG have shared the first pictures of their son Halo's face during a family vacation.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Halle Bailey has shared the first images of her six-month-old son Halo's face in adorable holiday snaps with boyfriend DDG.

The 24-year-old 'Little Mermaid' actress and 26-year-old rapper both shared some family pictures amid their vacation in Italy, which show their little one's face.

Halle gave birth to Halo earlier this year, after keeping her pregnancy secret until announcing her son in an Instagram post.

DDG and Halle Bailey have been dating for a couple of years.
DDG and Halle Bailey have been dating for a couple of years. Picture: Getty

"Halo's first time in Italy," read the caption to Halle's sweet Instagram post which shows the happy family posing together in sparkly white outfits.

DDG's post and caption took a similar route as Mum and Dad held Halo alongside the caption: "la familia, who halo look like more?"

Fans were thrilled with these new pictures of Halle, DDG and Halo, telling Halle that her little one is her 'twin' as another added: "omg! a replica of his momma!!"

Halle and DDG looked loved-up in their holiday snaps.
Halle and DDG looked loved-up in their holiday snaps. Picture: Getty

Halle's sister Chloe Bailey was quick to comment on her younger sister's post and said: "auntie’s baby!!!" alongside a string of love heart emojis.

DDG even posted a YouTube video sharing more parenting moments with Halo, where he documented his son getting a haircut and taking him round a shop.

In one cute moment DDG asked Halo a question in the toy aisle, 'You wanna see your mom?' before pointing out the Little Mermaid Barbie doll.

Finally Revealing My Son's Face After 6 Months!!

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Central Cee dating history: From Liyah Mai to Malu Trevejo

Central Cee dating history: from Malu Trevejo to Madeline Argy

Maya Jama’s Love Island series 11 outfits: where all her dresses are from

Maya Jama’s Love Island series 11 outfits: where all her dresses are from

When does Love Island 2024 end? How many episodes are left & finale date revealed

When does Love Island 2024 end? How many episodes are left & finale date revealed

Does Drake have a BBL? Rumours and memes explained

Does Drake have a BBL? What does BBL Drizzy mean? Rumours and memes explained

Trending

Kendrick Lamar 'Not Like Us': Lyrics, Disses & Music Video Explained

Kendrick Lamar 'Not Like Us': Lyrics, Disses & Music Video Explained

Central Cee and Ice Spice spark dating rumours after London shopping trip

Central Cee and Ice Spice spark dating rumours after London shopping trip

Ayra Starr reveals what advice Chris Brown gave her for 11:11 tour

Ayra Starr reveals what advice Chris Brown gave her amid 11:11 tour

Drake 'Wah Gwan Delilah' lyrics meaning & sample of 'Hey There Delilah' explained

Drake 'Wah Gwan Delilah' lyrics meaning & sample of 'Hey There Delilah' explained

Ashanti pregnant: due date, baby’s gender & all the pregnancy details

Ashanti pregnant: due date, baby’s gender & all the pregnancy details

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
The Capital XTRA 100

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working