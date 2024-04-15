Are Halle Bailey and DDG still together? Inside the split rumours

Are Halle Bailey and DDG still together? Inside the split rumours. Picture: Getty Images

By Capital XTRA

Have Halle Bailey and DDG split? Have the pair broken up following Halle's solo Coachella appearance?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Rumours surrounding Halle Bailey and DDG's relationship have been flying after the pair have reportedly split.

The 24-year-old 'Little Mermaid' actress and the 26-year-old rapper have unfollowed each other on Instagram and even deleted loved-up pictures of each other on the social media site.

So, what is going on with Halle Bailey and DDG and are they still together? Here's everything we know.

Halle Bailey and DDG pictured in October 2023. Picture: Getty

Are Halle Bailey and DDG still together? Have they broken up?

Social media sleuths noticed that Halle Bailey and DDG have split, after the pair have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

More evidence towards the pairs split began to circulate after they deleted loved-up snaps of each other on their social media.

Halle Bailey was also spotted attending Coachella without DDG in support of her older sister Chloe.

Halle attended Coachella festival without DDG. Picture: Alamy

She captioned her Instagram pictures: "had the best time at #chlochella last night! Words can't describe how proud i am of my sister."

During the show, Chloe lovingly shouted out her "best friend Halle" who was watching her front row.

Meanwhile, DDG admitted he sent his ex Rubi Rose a DM to her in front of Halle following an argument. A source told Media Take Out that "they went from having a fun, go on vacations and red carpets, relationship … to a who’s feeding the baby and changing diapers relationship.”