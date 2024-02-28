Halle Bailey shares adorable video of 2-month-old son playing the piano

28 February 2024, 11:22

Halle Bailey shares adorable video of 1-month-old son playing the piano
Halle Bailey shares adorable video of 1-month-old son playing the piano. Picture: Getty Images / Snapchat

By Anna Suffolk

Halle Bailey and DDG have shared a video of their two-month-old son Halo playing the piano.

Halle Bailey and boyfriend DDG have shared the sweetest video of their two-month-old son Halo playing the piano.

The actress and rapper kept the baby news a secret until announcing the birth in January 2024 with an Instagram post.

DDG shared Halo's piano playing skills on his Snapchat story, where he frequently updates fans on Halo and his relationship with Halle.

DDG and Halle Bailey seen over the festive season.
DDG and Halle Bailey have been dating since 2021. . Picture: Getty

'My baby making beats already," wrote DDG in the caption of his video, which saw him and Halle admiring their two-month-old sounding some notes out.

The couple cheered baby Halo on as he played a few notes on the child-sized instrument.

Halo has two very musical parents - Halle Bailey has been nominated for two Grammy Awards and DDG is known for his tracks including 'I'm Geekin'.

Halle Bailey and DDG’s baby shows off piano playing skills

Fans were quick to react to Halle and DDG's sons musical talents as one commented on the video as it was shared to X: "Halo was born a prodigy."

Another quipped: "Nahhhhh, this gone be a musical legend in the future."

Halle announced the birth of baby Halo on Instagram, with the caption: "Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo."

