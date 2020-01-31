LeBron James pays tribute to “brother" Kobe Bryant with huge Black Mamba leg tattoo

31 January 2020, 11:15

LeBron James and Anthony Davis pay tribute to Kobe Bryant with huge leg tattoos
LeBron James and Anthony Davis pay tribute to Kobe Bryant with huge leg tattoos. Picture: Getty

Los Angeles Lakers basketball player LeBron James has honoured late NBA star Kobe Bryant with a huge leg tattoo.

Lakers basketball player LeBron James has payed tribute to late NBA star Kobe Bryant after he and daughter Gianna tragically passed away in a helicopter crash.

Beyoncé pays tribute to "beloved" Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna in heartfelt post

On Wednesday, James, 35, took to his Instagram story to share a boomerang video of tattoo artist Vanessa Aurelia working on a tattoo on his leg.

James captioned the IG story "It's that time again, working with my girl @nessaurelia ! Gang Gang".

Basketball player Anthony Davis, 26, also got a tattoo to pay homage to Kobe Bryant on his leg the following day.

LeBron James gets tattoo in honour of Kobe Bryant
LeBron James gets tattoo in honour of Kobe Bryant. Picture: Instagram

Davis also took to his Instagram story to share a boomerang video of him getting a new tattoo on his leg as well, also from the same tattoo artist as LeBron.

The 26 year-old Lakers basketball player shows his tattoo being done in purple ink, the primary colour of the Lakers.

Anthony Davis shares a snapshot of his Kobe Bryant tribute tattoo
Anthony Davis shares a snapshot of his Kobe Bryant tribute tattoo. Picture: Instagram

LebBron debuted his tattoo for the first time on Thursday, during a training session at El Segundo in California.

As the Los Angeles Lakers prepare for their Friday night game against the Los Angeles Clippers, James showed off a new tattoo that pays homage to Kobe Bryant.

Although there has not yet been a clear showing of the tattoo, it appears to be of a black snake, with words underneath it which could be either 'Mamba 4 Life' or 'Kobe 4 Life.'

See photos of the tattoo here.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Kobe Bryant News!

