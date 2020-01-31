LeBron James pays tribute to “brother" Kobe Bryant with huge Black Mamba leg tattoo

LeBron James and Anthony Davis pay tribute to Kobe Bryant with huge leg tattoos. Picture: Getty

Los Angeles Lakers basketball player LeBron James has honoured late NBA star Kobe Bryant with a huge leg tattoo.

Lakers basketball player LeBron James has payed tribute to late NBA star Kobe Bryant after he and daughter Gianna tragically passed away in a helicopter crash.

On Wednesday, James, 35, took to his Instagram story to share a boomerang video of tattoo artist Vanessa Aurelia working on a tattoo on his leg.

James captioned the IG story "It's that time again, working with my girl @nessaurelia ! Gang Gang".

Basketball player Anthony Davis, 26, also got a tattoo to pay homage to Kobe Bryant on his leg the following day.

LeBron James gets tattoo in honour of Kobe Bryant. Picture: Instagram

Davis also took to his Instagram story to share a boomerang video of him getting a new tattoo on his leg as well, also from the same tattoo artist as LeBron.

The 26 year-old Lakers basketball player shows his tattoo being done in purple ink, the primary colour of the Lakers.

Anthony Davis shares a snapshot of his Kobe Bryant tribute tattoo. Picture: Instagram

LebBron debuted his tattoo for the first time on Thursday, during a training session at El Segundo in California.

As the Los Angeles Lakers prepare for their Friday night game against the Los Angeles Clippers, James showed off a new tattoo that pays homage to Kobe Bryant.

Although there has not yet been a clear showing of the tattoo, it appears to be of a black snake, with words underneath it which could be either 'Mamba 4 Life' or 'Kobe 4 Life.'

