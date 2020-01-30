Beyoncé pays tribute to "beloved" Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna in heartfelt post

30 January 2020, 16:21

Singer Beyoncé has shared a three post tribute ,dedicated to the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

Beyonce has payed tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, after they both tragically passed away in a helicopter accident – unfortunately along with seven others.

On Thursday (Jan 30) The 38 year old singer uploaded three photos to Instagram to pay tribute to the late NBA legend and his daughter 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Beyoncé posted a sweet childhood throwback of Kobe, a shot of his late daughter Gianna, and a shot of them together sitting courtside at a Lakers game.

In Bey's last post, Kobe is pictured kissing his daughter Gianna's forehead. Bey wrote "I will continue to diligently pray for your Queens."

Beyonce continued on to write 'You are deeply missed beloved Kobe'.

On Wednesday (Jan 29) the National Football League (NFL) revealed that they will honor Bryant at Super Bowl LIV in Miami on Sunday.

Kobe Bryant's wife and mother of his three children, Vanessa Bryant has broken her silence on losing her husband and daughter.

Many other artists such as Chris Brown, The Game, Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, Snoop Dogg and more have payed tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.

