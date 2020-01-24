Beyonce fans troll Kim Kardashian not appearing to receive an Ivy Park gift box

24 January 2020, 15:06 | Updated: 24 January 2020, 15:12

Beyoncé fans hilairiously react to Kim Kardashian seemingly not receiving a PR box for Ivy Park
Beyoncé fans hilairiously react to Kim Kardashian seemingly not receiving a PR box for Ivy Park. Picture: Getty/Twitter

Fans have sparked hilarious memes after noticing Kim Kardashian did not receive Beyoncé's Ivy Park PR box.

Beyoncé's fans have sparked memes on Twitter after speculating that Bey did not send Kim Kardashian a Ivy Park x Adidas collection box.

Beyoncé shares sweet tribute to late singer Aaliyah on her birthday

The "Formation" singers recipients have all showcased their flashy package of Bey'snew clothing collection on Instagram.

Stormzy, Missy Elliott, Ellen DeGeneres, Diplo, Zendaya, Janelle Monae, Rita Ora, and many more were gifted new items from the collections, with a special note from Bey.

View this post on Instagram

adidas x IVY PARK unboxing

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

However, Beyonce fans have pointed out that there's one person who seemingly hasn't received a box at all - Kim Kardashian.

Although it is not confirmed that Kim Kardashian that everyone who has received a box has proudly boasted about it on social media.

Kendall Jenner, who is Kim's sister even got a box but so far nothing has proven that Kim got one herself.

Fans believe the beef between Beyonce's husband Jay Z and Kanye West is why there is animosity between the two.

See fan memes below.

