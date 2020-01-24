Beyonce fans troll Kim Kardashian not appearing to receive an Ivy Park gift box

Beyoncé fans hilairiously react to Kim Kardashian seemingly not receiving a PR box for Ivy Park. Picture: Getty/Twitter

Fans have sparked hilarious memes after noticing Kim Kardashian did not receive Beyoncé's Ivy Park PR box.

Beyoncé's fans have sparked memes on Twitter after speculating that Bey did not send Kim Kardashian a Ivy Park x Adidas collection box.

The "Formation" singers recipients have all showcased their flashy package of Bey'snew clothing collection on Instagram.

Stormzy, Missy Elliott, Ellen DeGeneres, Diplo, Zendaya, Janelle Monae, Rita Ora, and many more were gifted new items from the collections, with a special note from Bey.

However, Beyonce fans have pointed out that there's one person who seemingly hasn't received a box at all - Kim Kardashian.

Although it is not confirmed that Kim Kardashian that everyone who has received a box has proudly boasted about it on social media.

Kendall Jenner, who is Kim's sister even got a box but so far nothing has proven that Kim got one herself.

Fans believe the beef between Beyonce's husband Jay Z and Kanye West is why there is animosity between the two.

See fan memes below.

Kim kardashian waiting on her ivy park collection from beyonce #IvyParkAdidas pic.twitter.com/76Wm3ypr2P — A. (@Asiayana12) January 16, 2020

Kim Kardashian watching everyone else get big Orange boxes from Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/7htklyXqSP — BARBRABARBARABARBORUH (@ULINDXLWE) January 18, 2020

Kim Kardashian personally calling Beyoncé just to make sure that her Orange box is coming or what? https://t.co/t1fPMcggrg — House of Khath (@IG_Jay_Khath) January 18, 2020

So kim kardashian didn’t get a Beyonce closet nor Kanye 😕 pic.twitter.com/pCZVP4ukPy — Pendy Williams (@smknsunflowers) January 16, 2020