Beyoncé shares sweet tribute to late singer Aaliyah on her birthday

20 January 2020, 11:51

Beyoncé pays tribute to late singer Aaliyah on her birthday
Beyoncé pays tribute to late singer Aaliyah on her birthday. Picture: Getty

Singer Beyoncé has posted a lovely tribute to the late R&B legend Aaliyah for her birthday.

Beyonce has payed tribute to the legendary late R&B singer Aaliyah on what would have been her 41st birthday.

Beyoncé & Jay-Z sneaking into the Golden Globes late with Champagne sparks Twitter memes

Last week, (Jan 16) Many people who actually were close to Aaliyah, such as like close friend/collaborator Missy Elliott and her then-boyfriend at the time Damon Dash, all expressed heartfelt messages on social media

In addition to the aforementioned all-stars, Beyoncé also decided shared a quick HBD message to her former contemporary in the R&B world. 

According to Beyoncé's fan page, the "Brown Skin Girl" singer posted a happy birthday message to Aaliyah on her social account.

Aaliyah embraced Bey and supported the star, who was apart of Destiny's Child before the blew up in the late '90s.

Back in 2001, Beyoncé told ABC News that Aaliyah was one of the first people to support girl group Destiny's Child.

"She was the very first person to embrace Destiny's Child," just days after the plane crash that took Aaliyah's life. Beyonce also said "She was so sweet always." 

Bey posted a simple "Happy Birthday Aaliyah" shoutout on her official website to show that, even almost 20 years after her passing, the "Try Again" singer's legacy won't soon be forgotten.

R.I.P Aaliyah

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Beyoncé and Aaliyah News!

Latest Beyonce News

Bey and Jay arriving late with champagne to the Golden Globes is a moment !

Beyoncé & Jay-Z sneaking into the Golden Globes late with Champagne sparks Twitter memes
Mathew Knowles claims Beyoncé and Kelly were sexually harrassed by Jagged Edge members

Beyoncé & Kelly Rowland "sexually harassed" by Jagged Edge members, claims Mathew Knowles
Beyonce opens up about her experience with having miscarriages

Beyoncé opens up about her miscarriages: "I died and was reborn"
Beyonce's father drops unheard 90's Destiny's Child album

Beyonce's father drops unheard 90's Destiny's Child album

Beyonce and Solange have a half sister named Koi Knowles, who shares the same father as the famous siblings, Mathew Knowles.

Beyoncé and Solange's 9-year-old sister Koi bares striking resemblance in new photos

More News

Fans react to rapper's yearbook photos

Eminem, 50 Cent, Future & more high school yearbook photos spark hilarious Twitter memes

Eminem

Comme Des Garçons has "deeply and sincerely" apologised following the backlash

Comme Des Garçons apologise after backlash over white models wearing cornrow wigs
J Hus' new album has leaked online

J Hus' new album leaks online and fans aren't happy

Machine Gun Kelly claps back at Eminem's diss on his new album

Machine Gun Kelly responds to Eminem's "bullsh*t" diss on new album

Eminem

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are rumoured to be dating following her split from boyfriend Hassan Jameel.

Rihanna allegedly dating A$AP Rocky following split from boyfriend Hassan Jameel

Rihanna