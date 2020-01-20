Beyoncé shares sweet tribute to late singer Aaliyah on her birthday

Beyoncé pays tribute to late singer Aaliyah on her birthday. Picture: Getty

Singer Beyoncé has posted a lovely tribute to the late R&B legend Aaliyah for her birthday.

Beyonce has payed tribute to the legendary late R&B singer Aaliyah on what would have been her 41st birthday.

Last week, (Jan 16) Many people who actually were close to Aaliyah, such as like close friend/collaborator Missy Elliott and her then-boyfriend at the time Damon Dash, all expressed heartfelt messages on social media

In addition to the aforementioned all-stars, Beyoncé also decided shared a quick HBD message to her former contemporary in the R&B world.

According to Beyoncé's fan page, the "Brown Skin Girl" singer posted a happy birthday message to Aaliyah on her social account.

Beyoncé posted a Happy Birthday message to Aaliyah. pic.twitter.com/jcZG9oiNdg — 🗞📰 Yoncé Headlines📰🗞 (@YonceHeadlines) January 16, 2020

Aaliyah embraced Bey and supported the star, who was apart of Destiny's Child before the blew up in the late '90s.

Back in 2001, Beyoncé told ABC News that Aaliyah was one of the first people to support girl group Destiny's Child.

"She was the very first person to embrace Destiny's Child," just days after the plane crash that took Aaliyah's life. Beyonce also said "She was so sweet always."

Bey posted a simple "Happy Birthday Aaliyah" shoutout on her official website to show that, even almost 20 years after her passing, the "Try Again" singer's legacy won't soon be forgotten.

R.I.P Aaliyah