Aaliyah wanted R Kelly "kept away from her" after underaged marriage, says ex-boyfriend

2 January 2020, 13:45 | Updated: 2 January 2020, 14:58

Damon Dash has revealed that Aaliyah wanted R Kelly to be kept away from her post-annulment
Damon Dash has revealed that Aaliyah wanted R Kelly to be kept away from her post-annulment. Picture: Getty

Damon Dash has revealed that Aaliyah wanted nothing to do with R Kelly after their illegal marriage in 1994.

Singer R Kelly was recently charged over his illegal marriage to the late R&B singer Aaliyah, where she was underage when they made it official.

R Kelly charged over "disgusting" underage Aaliyah marriage 26 years on

In a recent clip from Surviving R Kelly 2: The Reckoning, Damon Dash, who was a close friend of Aaliyah, revealed some more details about how Aaliyah felt towards Kelly post-annulment.

In a clip obtained by TMZ, it shows Damon's interview from the soon-to-be-released Lifetime documentary, "Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning". The rapper has revealed how the late singer felt after getting married to Kelly.

Damon dated Aaliyah after she split from R. Kelly and details how she wanted to keep Kelly "the f*** away" from her following the annulment.

View this post on Instagram

👑 (.) #bornforthis

A post shared by R Kelly (@rkelly) on

In the clip, Damon says "Aaliyah was like the sacrificial lamb for all that, she didn't deserve none of that. Good soul, good girl, weren't so resentful, like let that man live, but just keep him the f**k away from me. That's all she wanted".

Dash continued "She was just happy to be away. I know the whole story, I know the whole cover up".

R Kelly was recently indicted for the underage marriage to Aaliyah, which documents alleged it took place on August 30, 1994.

The fake ID was allegedly used in order to obtain a marriage license that claimed Aaliyah's age was 18-years-old, when she was 15 at the time.

