Chris Brown pays tribute to Kobe Bryant by painting giant mural of his face

Chris Brown has painted a mural in honour of late basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who was tragically killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday (26 Jan).

The 'Undecided' singer, 30, posted a couple of photos of his 'work in progress' - a giant mural of Bryant's face painted in his signature purple and gold Lakers colours.

"WORK IN PROGRESS!!! WE LOVE YOU KING," Brown captioned the two-part post.

Brown was among the many celebrities including Drake, The Game and Snoop Dogg who paid emotional tributes to Bryant after news initially broke of his tragic passing.

Nine people, including Bryant, 41, and his daughter Gianna, 13, were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. They were on their way to basketball game which Gianna, a keen sportswoman herself, was expected to play in.

Gianna's teammate Alyssa Altobelli, her father, Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli and her mother, Keri Altobelli also died in the crash. Payton Chester, her mother Sarah Chester and basketball coach Christina Mauser were also killed.

"DEVASTATED!! RIP KING," wrote Breezy in reaction to the news. Former U.S President Barack Obama also shared a touching tribute to Kobe Bryant on Twitter, writing:

'Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day.'