Chris Brown pays tribute to Kobe Bryant by painting giant mural of his face

29 January 2020, 10:37 | Updated: 29 January 2020, 10:38

Chris Brown has painted a mural in honour of the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant following the sportsman's tragic death.
Chris Brown has painted a mural in honour of the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant following the sportsman's tragic death. Picture: Getty

The singer honoured the late basketball player, who tragically died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

Chris Brown has painted a mural in honour of late basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who was tragically killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday (26 Jan).

Kylie Jenner faces backlash for making Kobe Bryant helicopter comment "about herself"

The 'Undecided' singer, 30, posted a couple of photos of his 'work in progress' - a giant mural of Bryant's face painted in his signature purple and gold Lakers colours.

"WORK IN PROGRESS!!! WE LOVE YOU KING," Brown captioned the two-part post.

"WORK IN PROGRESS!!! WE LOVE YOU KING," he captioned the image of his new mural.
"WORK IN PROGRESS!!! WE LOVE YOU KING," he captioned the image of his new mural. Picture: Instagram

Brown was among the many celebrities including Drake, The Game and Snoop Dogg who paid emotional tributes to Bryant after news initially broke of his tragic passing.

Nine people, including Bryant, 41, and his daughter Gianna, 13, were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. They were on their way to basketball game which Gianna, a keen sportswoman herself, was expected to play in.

Gianna's teammate Alyssa Altobelli, her father, Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli and her mother, Keri Altobelli also died in the crash. Payton Chester, her mother Sarah Chester and basketball coach Christina Mauser were also killed.

The singer revealed his 'work in progress', a mural of the late basketball player Kobe Bryant who was tragically killed in a helicopter crash last week.
The singer revealed his 'work in progress', a mural of the late basketball player Kobe Bryant who was tragically killed in a helicopter crash last week. Picture: Instagram

"DEVASTATED!! RIP KING," wrote Breezy in reaction to the news. Former U.S President Barack Obama also shared a touching tribute to Kobe Bryant on Twitter, writing:

'Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day.'

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Chris Brown News!

Latest Chris Brown News

Chris Brown shared a photoshopped oh himself alongside his idol Michael Jackson.

Chris Brown shares fake photo with Michael Jackson as fans hail the pair "legends"
Chris Brown claimed that "he's still in love" and fans are convinced he's talking about Rihanna.

Chris Brown sparks Rihanna romance rumours after claiming he's "still in love"
Chris Brown brings daughter Royalty to the Grammys

Chris Brown brought daughter Royalty as his date to the Grammy Awards 2020
Drake, Chris Brown & more pay tributes to Kobe Bryant

Drake, Chris Brown, The Game & more pay emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant

Drake

Chris Brown has revealed his new tattoo on Instagram

Chris Brown debuts futuristic new tattoo of baby son Aeko's face

More News

Friends actor David Schwimmer is being called out for his ignorance on show Living Single

David Schwimmer slammed by 'Living Single' fans after suggesting an "all-black" Friends reboot
Jhene's new album 'Chilombo' is set to be released in February 2020.

Jhené Aiko new album 'Chilombo': release date, songs, lyrics, features & more

Jhene Aiko

Lil Wayne's new album is on it's way

Lil Wayne new album 2020: tracklist, release date, songs, features & more

Lil' Wayne

Stormzy receives Mercy Monopoly game

Stormzy gifted his own 'Stormzy Edition' Merky-themed Monopoly game

Stormzy

Blac Chyn a hits out at Kylie Jenner over Kobe Bryant comments

Blac Chyna slams Kylie Jenner for taking Dream on the helicopter Kobe Bryant was killed in