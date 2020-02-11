Vanessa Bryant shares heartbreaking Kobe & Gianna tribute: "I can’t process both at the same time"

Vanessa Bryant shares post about losing husband Kobe and daughter Gianna. Picture: Getty

Vanessa Bryant opens up about losing husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna in a lengthy heartbreaking Instagram post.

Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa Bryant, recently took to social media to reveal how she's currently feeling, after losing Kobe Bryant and her 13-year-old daughter Gianna, in a helicopter crash last month.

On Monday (Feb 10) Vanessa took to Instagram to share a touching compilation video of her daughter Gianna, doing what she enjoyed, playing basketball.

The video clip shows GiGi glowing with smiles, bringing an uplifting energy while showcasing her basketball skills.

During the video, Kobe Bryant kisses Gigi on the forehead after she repped team Mamba.There are also multiple shots of Gigi in her element, scoring shots on the court.

Vanessa opened up on Instagram to give an update on how she is coping. She began "I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words," started off Vanessa Bryant.

"My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone.".

"I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong."

"Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad."

"She had so much life to live. Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri."

I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process."

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna attended the WNBA All-Star Game in 2019. Picture: Getty

Vanessa went on to explain that she intended to help others who are experiencing losing someone close to them, with her post. Vanessa also wanted to provide clarity during their own moment of grief.

There is no doubt that Vanessa has been incredibly strong after losing her husband and her daughter. Continue to keep the Bryant family in your thoughts.