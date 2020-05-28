John Boyega defends anti-racism tweets in passionate video

28 May 2020, 12:17 | Updated: 28 May 2020, 12:20

The Star Wars actor, 28, addressed his anti-racism comments on Instagram Live after people challenged his tweets on the tragic death of George Floyd.

John Boyega has been praised for his response to the tragic death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck whilst in custody in Minneapolis.

George Floyd: Officers fired after death of unarmed black man

The Star Wars actor, 28, tweeted "I really f***ing hate racists" in the aftermath of the heartbreaking news. While many echoed Boyega's sentiments, others criticised the actor's language.

Star Wars star John Boyega defended his comments on anti-racism after receiving backlash for his tweets.
Star Wars star John Boyega defended his comments on anti-racism after receiving backlash for his tweets. Picture: Getty

"This is my own personal account. I am not here for the kids," he wrote back.

In another tweet, he clapped back, "Please do shut up. I am being specific to a topic. I am not talking about any other way. Given what is happening right now. So the wise thing for you to do is defo shut up. Do it well too my G."

The actor also recalled his own experiences with racism. "I also remember walking through thamesmead, getting jumped and called a African monkey from 13," he said. “You idiots that like to think my millions dictates my mind are the worst." [sic]

"I said what I said. Speak for yourself at all times," he added in another tweet. "Twitter academics tend to make something out of nothing. Fack em," he wrote in response to the backlash from his tweet.

Boyega later took to Instagram Live to further defend his comments. "I don’t live in the States, but I’m Black," he said. "F*** that. So I’ll say it again - f*** you racist white people. I said what I said. And if you don’t f***ing like it, go suck a d***."

"It’s not about career, it’s not about money. All those things were just a part of my dream, just a part of working. That’s got nothing to do with how you treat people."

"You lot can’t rattle me. I’m not the guy to be rattled. I wasn’t raised by no weak people," he continued.

"Any racist s***, that's straight up blocked. I don't need you on my page," he said, "And if you're a fan of me, and you support my work, and you're racist, and you're arguing with what I was saying, f*** off, you f***ing d******ds."

Fans praised Boyega for speaking out against racism and stood by his passionate response. "He said what he SAID period! I love @JohnBoyega with a passion," said one.

Following the public outcry in response to Floyd's death, Mayor of Minneapolis Jacob Frey confirmed the officers involved in the incident have all been fired. "Four responding MPD officers involved in the death of George Floyd have been terminated. This is the right call," he said.

A number of rappers and celebrities including Diddy, 50 Cent, Naomi Campbell and Snoop Dogg have paid tribute to Floyd

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest News

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

'Wireless Connect' - A virtual 360° festival

Wireless Festival 2020: Virtual 360° festival ‘Wireless Connect’ announced
Ice Cube & Tracee Ellis Ross talk new movie 'The High Note'

Ice Cube, Tracee Ellis Ross & Kelvin Harrison Jr discuss new film 'The High Note'
Tekashi 6ix9ine raised a few eyebrows among fans when his dog got a little too close to him.

Tekashi 6ix9ine trolled for "making out with his dog" in video

Tekashi 6ix9ine

50 Cent and many other celebrities have demanded justice following the killing of George Floyd

George Floyd death: 50 Cent, Diddy, Beyonce and more demand justice amid protests

50 Cent

Trending

Kylie Jenner shares throwback of herself alongside a photo of Stormi

Kylie Jenner fans shocked by ‘lookalike’ baby photos of her and daughter Stormi
When will pubs reopen in the UK? Boris Johnson thinks it will be sooner than we thought.

Pubs and restaurants could be reopening next month

Vybz Kartel reveals his favourite rapper alive

Vybz Kartel gives shout out to his "favourite rapper alive"

Lil' Wayne

Chris Brown shares birthday tribute post to his 'queen' Royalty

Chris Brown posts sweet message to daughter Royalty, 6, on her birthday

Chris Brown

Kylie Jenner has reportedly responded to Drake's 'side-piece' lyric about her.

Kylie Jenner responds to Drake calling her a 'side-piece' in leaked song

Drake