John Boyega defends anti-racism tweets in passionate video

The Star Wars actor, 28, addressed his anti-racism comments on Instagram Live after people challenged his tweets on the tragic death of George Floyd.

John Boyega has been praised for his response to the tragic death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck whilst in custody in Minneapolis.

The Star Wars actor, 28, tweeted "I really f***ing hate racists" in the aftermath of the heartbreaking news. While many echoed Boyega's sentiments, others criticised the actor's language.

Star Wars star John Boyega defended his comments on anti-racism after receiving backlash for his tweets. Picture: Getty

"This is my own personal account. I am not here for the kids," he wrote back.

In another tweet, he clapped back, "Please do shut up. I am being specific to a topic. I am not talking about any other way. Given what is happening right now. So the wise thing for you to do is defo shut up. Do it well too my G."

The actor also recalled his own experiences with racism. "I also remember walking through thamesmead, getting jumped and called a African monkey from 13," he said. “You idiots that like to think my millions dictates my mind are the worst." [sic]

"I said what I said. Speak for yourself at all times," he added in another tweet. "Twitter academics tend to make something out of nothing. Fack em," he wrote in response to the backlash from his tweet.

Twitter academics tend to make something out of nothing. Fack em. https://t.co/U7XEFZdEzb — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2020

Boyega later took to Instagram Live to further defend his comments. "I don’t live in the States, but I’m Black," he said. "F*** that. So I’ll say it again - f*** you racist white people. I said what I said. And if you don’t f***ing like it, go suck a d***."

"It’s not about career, it’s not about money. All those things were just a part of my dream, just a part of working. That’s got nothing to do with how you treat people."

"You lot can’t rattle me. I’m not the guy to be rattled. I wasn’t raised by no weak people," he continued.

"Any racist s***, that's straight up blocked. I don't need you on my page," he said, "And if you're a fan of me, and you support my work, and you're racist, and you're arguing with what I was saying, f*** off, you f***ing d******ds."

Fans praised Boyega for speaking out against racism and stood by his passionate response. "He said what he SAID period! I love @JohnBoyega with a passion," said one.

I just finished an interview where I talked about the illusion of racism exclusively living in the south. I really could've just saved my time and went full John Boyega. Cause yea, same, bruh. Same. https://t.co/QM4ye7iSE5 — Shanita Hubbard (@msshanitarenee) May 27, 2020

Following the public outcry in response to Floyd's death, Mayor of Minneapolis Jacob Frey confirmed the officers involved in the incident have all been fired. "Four responding MPD officers involved in the death of George Floyd have been terminated. This is the right call," he said.

A number of rappers and celebrities including Diddy, 50 Cent, Naomi Campbell and Snoop Dogg have paid tribute to Floyd