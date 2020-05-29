Black CNN reporter Omar Jimenez arrested live on TV while covering Minneapolis protests

CNN reporter Omar Jimenez arrested live on TV whilst covering Minnepolis riots. Picture: Getty/CNN

Whilst live on air, CNN reported Omar Jimenez and his crew were arrested amid riots following the death of George Floyd.

In a confusing series of events, CNN reporter Omar Jimenez and his crew were arrested as they broadcast live from the scenes of the Minneapolis riots following the death of George Floyd.

Just hours after a Minneapolis councilwoman claimed that George Floyd and police office Derek Chavin had previously worked together for 17 years, CNN broadcast the entire arrest of their crew live on TV.

Minnesota police arrest CNN reporter and camera crew as they report from protests in Minneapolis https://t.co/IY0H1Lc77E pic.twitter.com/s9XmwVfabP — New Day (@NewDay) May 29, 2020

Omar Jimenez was arrested by Minnesota State police along with his camera crew and producers, but another reporter who was also reporting at the scene, Josh Campbell, was not arrested.

Campbell claimed, "What happened to Omar there was certainly a lot different and just something that we certainly haven't seen where a journalist identifying himself covering a story is then taken into custody by the police".

He also said, "My experience has been the opposite of what Omar just experienced there."

“It didn’t make any sense to me,” law enforcement analyst Charles Ramsey says about the arrest of a CNN team in Minneapolis who had clearly identified themselves as press. “…There’s no way something like that should occur.” https://t.co/98Wf7kAWDj pic.twitter.com/NLRqKuqTIw — New Day (@NewDay) May 29, 2020

A black reporter from CNN was arrested while legally covering the protests in Minneapolis. A white reporter also on the ground was not. https://t.co/8hlBYGlqnN pic.twitter.com/nl65NfMuIm — New Day (@NewDay) May 29, 2020

.@Bakari_Sellers: “Law enforcement in Minneapolis had the audacity…to arrest a reporter of color while doing his job and following command, but the...officer who put his knee in the back of the neck of a man and choked him for 8 minutes is still free to walk around." pic.twitter.com/KUm4lEbnUy — New Day (@NewDay) May 29, 2020

In the moment before his arrest live on CNN, Omar Jimenez can be heard telling the officers, "We've been moved back to where you'd like here. We are live on the air at the moment. This is the four of us, we are one team. Put us back where you want us, we were getting out of your way, so just let us know."

As Omar and his team then explained the situation around them to the live audience watching on CNN, the reporter was arrested and taken away.

Cleary confused as to why he was being arrested, Omar calmly says, "Do you mind telling me why I'm under arrest sir? Why am I under arrest sir?"

Just moments later the Governor of Minnesota Tim Walz said that "he deeply apologises for what happened. He's working to have the CNN team released immediately. It was totally unacceptable and totally inadvertent what happened".

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has apologized for the arrest of a CNN reporter and camera crew and says he will have them released. “It was totally unacceptable.” https://t.co/wVY0zMF1zD pic.twitter.com/mRA7HpA3gU — New Day (@NewDay) May 29, 2020

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Music News!