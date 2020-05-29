Black CNN reporter Omar Jimenez arrested live on TV while covering Minneapolis protests

29 May 2020, 12:42 | Updated: 29 May 2020, 13:47

CNN reporter Omar Jimenez arrested live on TV whilst covering Minnepolis riots
CNN reporter Omar Jimenez arrested live on TV whilst covering Minnepolis riots. Picture: Getty/CNN

Whilst live on air, CNN reported Omar Jimenez and his crew were arrested amid riots following the death of George Floyd.

In a confusing series of events, CNN reporter Omar Jimenez and his crew were arrested as they broadcast live from the scenes of the Minneapolis riots following the death of George Floyd.

Just hours after a Minneapolis councilwoman claimed that George Floyd and police office Derek Chavin had previously worked together for 17 years, CNN broadcast the entire arrest of their crew live on TV.

Omar Jimenez was arrested by Minnesota State police along with his camera crew and producers, but another reporter who was also reporting at the scene, Josh Campbell, was not arrested.

Campbell claimed, "What happened to Omar there was certainly a lot different and just something that we certainly haven't seen where a journalist identifying himself covering a story is then taken into custody by the police".

He also said, "My experience has been the opposite of what Omar just experienced there."

In the moment before his arrest live on CNN, Omar Jimenez can be heard telling the officers, "We've been moved back to where you'd like here. We are live on the air at the moment. This is the four of us, we are one team. Put us back where you want us, we were getting out of your way, so just let us know."

As Omar and his team then explained the situation around them to the live audience watching on CNN, the reporter was arrested and taken away.

Cleary confused as to why he was being arrested, Omar calmly says, "Do you mind telling me why I'm under arrest sir? Why am I under arrest sir?"

Just moments later the Governor of Minnesota Tim Walz said that "he deeply apologises for what happened. He's working to have the CNN team released immediately. It was totally unacceptable and totally inadvertent what happened".

