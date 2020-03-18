Micheal Ward & Dave amongst British stars named on Forbes '30 Under 30' List

The Forbes '30 under 30' list. Picture: Getty

Actor Micheal Ward and rapper Dave have made it to the youngest '30 under 30' Forbes' list for 'raising the bar on teenage achievement'.

The Forbes has celebrated UK talent by South London rapper Dave and actor Micheal Ward – with both being added to this years '30 under 30' list.

The list has been created to honour and pay homage to the youngest achievers who have been a positive influence and are driving culture forward within their respected field.

Dave - real name Dave Orobosa Omoregie, Micheal Ward Celeste, and many other UK talents were added to the category titled 'Raising the bar on teenage achievement'. of which they have both done, with hard-work, dedication and pure talent.

21-year-old Dave is praised for his major achievements in music. The "Streatham" rappers debut album Psychodrama is a critically acclaimed, deep, meaningful album.

Psychodrama debuted at number one on the UK Albums Chart. The album had the biggest first week streams for a British rap album.

The popular album went on to win a 2019 Mercury Prize and the 2020 Brit Award for Album of the Year.

Dave also made a debut for his acting career in the third season of the Netflix series Top Boy, which was released in September 2019.

Micheal Ward similarly made a huge impact off the back of his role in 'Top Boy', where he plays a central character to the show.

The 22-year-old acto, who was born in Jamaica and raised in Romford, London has has appeared in various British films and television series.

The most popular shows Ward has been in is Blue Story (as "Marco"), Top Boy (as "Jamie") and The A List.

Ward was awarded the BAFTA Rising Star Award at the 2020 EE BAFTA Awards.

Other UK talent who have made the list under the age of 30 is singer Celeste, Leomie Anderson, Mawaan Rizwan and Lewis Capaldi.

Beyond the UK, Germany’s Kelvyn Colt and Sweden’s Ankit Desai are among the list.The youngest is just 11 years old. Check out the list here.